What are we all playing this weekend?

We had snow in Edinburgh this week, so it's full-on Christmas as far as I'm concerned. This tweet (with a clip from cute Christmas romcom A Bride For Christmas, by the way, available on Amazon Prime) speaks to my current professional mindset. I've bought and wrapped all my presents, written and posted my cards, and now I can sit back and continue watching Christmas movies (37 since the start of November). But what are you playing this weekend? Here's what we're clicking on!

Alice Bee

Honestly, I'm thinking about giving Dwarf Fortress a go now it's in a more readable format on Steam. I was going to play Elden Ring but the new DLC news has just scared me off. The game is already prohibitively large! Don't add more stuff to it! Jeeze!

Stabbing some guts

Alice0

After exciting adventures buying a good hoover for the first time in 20 years and enjoying a load of hoovering, I've now bought myself a new mop. Three years of using this terrible mess of rags my landlord tossed in a cupboard when they should have thrown it away. Why. So hell yeah I'm mopping the hell outta my flat. Then I'll mop up hordes of heretics in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, which I am still enjoying despite the rubbish equipment system.

CJ

I'm not sure I'll be playing much this weekend, as the family's heading out and about. Now that Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga's made its way to PC Game Pass we might get a chance to play a bit of that with the kids. Other than a galaxy far, far away, I'm hoping for a little time to finally jump into Eastward and try that out, too.

Ed

With all the football going on, I've become very good at playing Persona 5 Royal on my Switch and occasionally tuning in when someone screams "GOAL!!". I imagine that this weekend the trend will continue. I also came down with covid 10 days ago, so I'm hoping I'll test negative and be able to venture into the crisp outdoors again. I'm absolutely desperate to like, wander about.

Hayden

Unsurprisingly, I'm very into Marvel's Midnight Suns! I like to team my Hunter up with Nico and Magik, but I think I'm going to start mixing things up soon. I recently bumped up the difficulty, which means my heroes are taking more of a beating and getting more injuries on each mission, so I think it's time to rotate the crew and share the pain.

James

I'm giving Portal with RTX a crack, before Asus remember that I haven't returned their RTX 4080 yet.

Katharine

I'll be steaming through Crisis Core - Final Fantasy VII - Reunion to finish my review in time for launch next week. Might also squeeze in a bit of Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters' new Duty Eternal DLC if I've got time. Love a big mech, me.

Liam

I have become lost in the latest season of Fortnite. I am falling, tumbling endlessly into a familiar time void. I don't know why this game continues to have such a hold on me, but it's not all bad news I suppose. The new update looks gorgeous and Doom Guy is in the battle pass. It could be worse.

Ollie

Rachel

A bunch of demos have been released on Steam as part of The Game Awards, so I'll be making my way through some of them. I've specifically got my eyes on Wildfrost and Loddlenaut. Other than that, I'm still dumping bodies in rivers and selling human organs in Graveyard Keeper. It got recommended to me as a Stardew-like and well... I'm beginning to realise that the comparison is not entirely accurate.

Rebecca

Hmmm? Oh, you know, just going to try to finish every game teetering atop my pile of shame from this year alone, so that I can have a lovely clean slate for Christmas and New Year. I do not wish to comment on how many games that is, or how it's unlikely that I could finish them all in 48 hours even if I did not need to eat, sleep, or finish my Christmas shopping.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?