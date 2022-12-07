If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Elden Ring's new PvP arenas all have different rules

Bowing requirements remain unwritten
Matt Cox avatar
News by Matt Cox Contributor
Published on

There's a unique charm to the player-ran fight clubs in previous From Software games, but joining those means signing up for waiting and faff. The three PvP colosseums that opened up in Elden Ring today let you jump straight into wailing on folks, each offering different rulesets, from 6-player deathmatches with endless respawns to more gentlemanly 1v1 duels.

Chumps who want to fight alongside their summonable Spirit Ashes have to go to their own special colosseum, for nerds.

Watch on YouTube

If you're after big battles, Limgrave is the place to go. The colosseum there features two modes, "United Combat and Combat Ordeal". United Combat is where "two teams fight in timed battles with the ability to respawn", with victory going to whichever team did the most murders. Combat Ordeal is a free-for-all, also with respawns, where points are clocked up for killing and lost for dying. Whoever has the most when the timer hits zero wins.

The Royal Colosseum in Leyndeel, meanwhile, is all about duels. No respawns, just a good ol' 1v1 showdown.

The Caelid Colosseum includes all the modes above, but lets you summon Spirit Ashes. So I suppose if you want really big battles, head over there and try to keep your head above water while five other players and their summons all come for your head.

You can hop into the colloseums on your own, or use group passwords to match with friends.

I'm curious to see whether players try to bring their own rules to these, like forbidding healing flasks. That's how the Dark Souls 3 fight club that Brendy (RPS in peace) rode along with did things, communicating the ban by having their umpire jump down and wave their torch in offending players faces. I wonder if the more rigid, official setting might lead players defaulting to the assumption that anything enabled goes, which would be a shame. Convenience is swell but player-enforced customs are special.

The Colosseum update also added some new hairstyles, along with various balance adjustments. Patch notes are here.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Cox avatar

Matt Cox

Contributor

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch