What are we all playing this weekend?

My brain is still a little broken from Thursday night's announce-o-ramas and woof, we're headed back into it with Microsoft, Starfield, and PC Gaming Show streams on Sunday night too. Please prepare a nice cold little wooden box for me. Anyway! Forget future games, which present games are you playing this weekend? Here's what we're clicking on!

Alice Bee

Some interesting demos around and about, so I'm going to take a look at Lies Of P. I've also been meaning to give Loop Hero ago for bloody ages, because everyone told me it was great when it came out and I never got around to it. Also, I've neeearly finished Glass Masquerade 3. It's been cute (although I still like 2 more, I think).

Alice0

Though I still wish Halls Of Torment borrowed more from Diablo, this Vampire Survivors 'em up is where I'll be clicking on skeletons this weekend.

Ed

is in the USA for the video games jamboree.

Hayden

Look, it's more Diablo 4. I've played it all week, I've written about it all week, and I haven't stopped thinking about it all week. Diablo 4. Should I go outside? Probably! But I also saw that there are thunderstorm warnings across the UK, so I shall be inside with a cuppa in one hand, and spam-clicking on my mouse with the other.

James

I started playing After Us the other week, didn't immediately like it, then did like it, then stopped playing it entirely. This is obviously a silly order to do things in, so I'll go back to it this weekend, providing I have time amid all the liveblogs.

Katharine

I'm playing the 'how many notE3 conferences can you watch without being bored out of your skull' game this weekend. You never know. Maybe I'll play some more Zelda to perk myself up a bit. Give myself a little treat.

Liam

is away!

Ollie

I'll be spending most of my weekend roaming about London, but what little time I get to play games, I'll be filling it with the Lies Of P demo. Aside from Nightingale this is probably the game I've been most excited for this year, and after an hour with the demo... I think I'm in love. It's raining all the time. I'm constantly being torn apart by mechanical dogs. The loading bar is Pinocchio's nose. GOTY.

Rachel

This weekend I'll be going outside for a frolic because of the nice weather but I'm sure I'll find the time to get into a bunch of demos highlighted in the Wholesome Direct this weekend. Some of the demos are already live on Steam now, like the gorgeous train sim Station To Station, so I'll start with that and see what else catches my fancy.

Rebecca

I'm spending this weekend with family, so probably not much gaming on the cards — which, honestly, is fine by me, since we're in the middle of our annual three weeks of nice weather, and I'd rather be out making the most of it. The actual peak summer months of July and August have a tendency to be way more overcast than you expect, so I intend to enjoy the sunshine while it lasts. But on the off-chance that those severe thunderstorm warnings prove true, I've got The Quarry's movie mode lined up to entertain the folks.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?