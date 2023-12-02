What are we all playing this weekend?

At long last, it is winter. All this week there's been a definite chill in the air that wasn't there before. No matter how many blankets I pile on top of my knees, it hangs there lurking, breathing down my neck, extending its icy mitts down my fingers until they're too frosty to carry on typing. I sometimes worry the cold will penetrate my very soul, a harbinger of something more sinister and oppressive. Oh wait. False alarm. It's just the cat giving me the evils out the corner of my eye because I've stolen their favourite woolen nap pillow. Nothing to worry about. Anyway! What are you playing this weekend? Here's what we're clicking on from beneath our duvets.

Alice Bee

Is away!

Alice0

Is away!

Ed

I don't have a huge amount of time for games this weekend, but I'll try and play some more of something that'll make me feel a bit... blue. That's all I can say.

Edwin

This weekend I'll be motoring on with the game I'm reviewing. I'll also be playing a fun new game called Help Transport A Bath Tub To The Other Side Of London. It's a quirky blend of Crazy Taxi and Getting Over It With Bennett Foddy, except without the former's scrupulous adherence to real-world parking laws and without the latter's strong sense of fair play.

James

Is away!

Jeremy

Like Kiera, I've got the next big project for all of us here at RPS Guidetown to cover, so I'll likely be chipping away at it bit by bit this weekend when I can.

Katharine

I will also likely be playing The Big Secret Game everyone else is playing this weekend, but I'm also going to be reacquainting myself with the very excellent Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew. Why? I hear you ask? Well, I couldn't possibly say, now, could I? *wink wink*

Kiera

This weekend I'll be playing a secret game to bless you all with lovely guides in the coming weeks. Beyond that and in-between dusting off my Christmas decorations, Baldur's Gate 3 will be calling my attention as always. I’m approaching the third act now so I've gotten through a healthy amount. I’m already planning a second Dark Urge playthrough so it'll probably be my game of choice for the foreseeable now.

Ollie

Is away!

But you, dear reader, what are you playing this weekend?