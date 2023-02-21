If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Wild Hearts patch aims to fix performance issues

Although maybe only for some

News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
A Lavaback Kemono bears down on a player with a Katana in Wild Hearts.

Wild Hearts is apparently a pretty good lower-case monster hunter game, albeit one with some substantial performance issues its developers pledged to fix. Maybe now they have: a performance patch was released earlier today, promising to address frame rates, unintentionally capped high-end CPUs, and more.

The patch was detailed in a Reddit post by a Wild Hearts developer. Aside from CPU caps and frame rate fixes, it also addresses an "audio stacking" bug that was causing performance issues; changes the default resolution; fixes a rendering issue when using an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX; and fixes an issue that could lead to corrupted save data.

Which sounds promising, until you scroll down to the comments or look elsewhere on the subreddit for all the people saying the patch has made no difference to them. Your mileage may vary, but it looks like lots of users who surpass the recommended specs are still suffering from subpar frame rates.

That's a shame if so, because performance aside, Wild Hearts is seemingly a worthy alternative to Monster Hunter. It's more accessible than its obvious inspiration, although it remains to be seen if it has the depth to keep folks hooked over the long term.

Here are the full list of fixes from today's patch:

  • Fixed an issue where certain high-end CPUs were being unintentionally capped. High-end PC’s should see some performance improvements now.
  • Fixed an issue where some sounds were not playing or were being delayed, causing the audio to stack. This ‘audio stacking’ issue was also causing strain on players’ CPU. As a result of this fix, players should see performance improvements across the board. The workaround using 5.1/7.1 audio is no longer necessary on PC.
  • Setting default resolution to 16:9 1080p on first boot. The recommended spec for WILD HEARTS is aligned to a 16:9 1080p display, for first time users this will now be the default setting. You can change this setting to the resolution of your choice in-game.
  • Fixed render issue (disco lights) when using an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX.
  • Fixed an issue on the save/load screen that could result in corrupted save data.

If this patch hasn't fixed the issues for you, Omega Force do at least say they're still working on it and that they will "continue to hunt down and slay performance issues in future updates."

