Looking for the Wordle answer for Sunday 31 July 2022? It's Sunday already, and where did half the weekend go? Instead of grappling with that unpleasant thought, why not turn your attention to today's Wordle puzzle? I guarantee it'll help get your mind back on track and help you enjoy the rest of today, or your money back. (That's a joke. Wordle is free, and so is this guide! Even more good news.) If you're having a bit of trouble with today's answer, read on below for a series of carefully selected clues. Or, if you just want the full solution, scroll down beneath the video.

Wordle July 31 hints

After some help with the Wordle answer today? Look no further than these clues:

This word contains one vowel.

The final letter is "P".

It refers to something physically painful.

Today's Wordle answer July 31

It's time to reveal the answer to today's Wordle. The word is...

CRAMP.

A cramp is a painful, involuntary contraction of a muscle, usually due to strain or fatigue, and I think we can all agree it sucks to get one. There's not much more to be said about them, but because I like to be helpful, I'll pass on this handy tip: quinine can help alleviate some cramps, so drinking tonic water can help with an acute case of muscle cramp. Just maybe leave off the gin: alcohol can make cramps worse, as can dehydration. The more you know! And now that you know today's Wordle answer, be sure to keep it to yourself until tomorrow. Thank you for your kindness.

How did Wordle begin?

Wordle began life as a little family game created by software engineer Josh Wardle. He created the game so that he and his partner could play a fun little word game together during the pandemic, and they quickly realised that there was something quite special in this simple little guessing game. So after a bit of refinement, Wardle released it to the public on his website, Power Language.

The game was released in October 2021, and by the end of the year the game had two million daily players. It became a viral hit, thanks in large part to the ease with which players could share their results in a spoiler-free manner on Twitter and other social media sites. In January 2022, Wardle accepted an offer form the New York Times to acquire Wordle for a seven-figure sum. Well done, Mr Wardle. Well done indeed.

Are any Wordle words not allowed?

You can type in pretty much any five-letter word in the English language and Wordle will accept it as a guess. However, the answer is picked each day from a much smaller list of more common five-letter words. There are still thousands of possible answers, of course, but it means the answer will never be a word as obscure as, say, "THIOL", or "CAIRD", or "MALIC" (yes, those are all real words).

There are very occasional words which the New York Times will choose not to publish as the day's Wordle answer, perhaps for reasons relating to recent news or politics. For example, shortly after news broke that Roe v Wade might be overturned in the United States, the NYT decided to change the March 30th word from "FETUS" to "SHINE", as the feeling was that the word "fetus" was too politically charged a word in the context of recent events.

The New York Times has also been careful never to allow what they consider to be rude words as the answer to a Wordle puzzle. But of course there's nothing stopping you from using even the dirtiest of words as guesses, as long as they're accepted words in the dictionary, and as long as you realise that they'll never end up being the answer.

Is Wordle getting too easy for you?

If Wordle is starting to get too easy, there are a few ways you can make the game more challenging for yourself. The first choice is to turn on Hard Mode. You can do this on the Wordle site by clicking the cog icon in the top-right of the screen. Hard Mode means that any highlighted letters must be used in all future guesses. This stops you from using the common tactic of choosing two words like "OUNCE" and "PAINS" to test all five vowels early on.

You can take it up another notch by playing by what we call "Ultra-Hard" rules. This means that every guess you enter must potentially be the answer. If you were just playing on Hard Mode, and you typed "MOIST", and the "O" appeared yellow, then nothing would stop you from making "POLAR" as your next word, even though it couldn't possibly be the answer because you already know the "O" is in the wrong place. If you play by "Ultra-Hard" rules, that's not allowed. You must adhere to every clue, and make sure every single word you enter is potentially the answer.

If after all that Wordle is still too easy for you, then you could always try one of the many other Wordle-inspired games online that have cropped up over the past year. One of our favourites is Worldle, in which you must guess a country of the world based on its shape. There's also Waffle, which is about swapping letters in a completed grid to complete all the words; Moviedle, which shows you an entire movie in a tiny space of time and challenges you to guess the movie within six guesses; and Quordle, which tasks you with solving four Wordles at once with the same guesses.

If you want to brush up your Wordle game, be sure to take a look at our guide to the best Wordle starting words. We also maintain a list of the past Wordle answers, a handy reference if you're wondering whether your next guess has already been used in the past.