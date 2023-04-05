If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Wow - you can get an Lenovo Legion 5 Pro RTX 3060 gaming laptop for £900

A great price for a spec that includes a 16-in 2560x1600 165Hz display, Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD.

lenovo legion 5 pro rtx 3060
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on

One of my all-time favourite gaming laptops is £300 off at Ebuyer UK today. The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro offers sterling performance in a slim, stylish chassis, and now you can pick up a model with an 11th-gen Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD and RTX 3060 graphics card for £899.98.

This is an awesome spec for the money, but what I'm most excited about is this laptop's screen: 16 inches, 2560x1600 resolution and 165Hz. That means you get a massive boost to both clarity and responsiveness over your standard 1080p 60Hz laptop display, and the taller 16:10 aspect ratio makes a huge difference from anything from web pages and work documents to gaming and Discord channels. The addition of G-Sync for gaming and sufficient brightness for a DisplayHDR 400 rating are also nice value-adds here.

The screen is IPS too, so you get wide viewing angles, gorgeous colour reproduction and decent motion handling as well - with contrast being the only real weak point. Regardless, this is a strong option that offers a great experience for both content creation and gaming, and Lenovo are well-known for delivering well-calibrated displays too.

The rest of the laptop is also solid. None of the spec points are weak or in need of an upgrade, and performance should be excellent - expect to play esports titles at the full 1440p 165Hz refresh rate, or AAA games at perhaps 1440p 60fps or 1080p 165fps depending on how you choose your in-game graphical settings. As you have an Intel processor on board, you do have access to a Thunderbolt 4 port which can be used with an external GPU to boost performance considerably. Fast Wi-Fi 6, gigabit ethernet and a great port loadout are also included.

Overall, this is a super solid deal on a mid-range gaming laptop and well worth picking up!

