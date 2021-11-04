XCOM studio Firaxis have announced a delay for Marvel's Midnight Suns, their turn-based tactics game in the BAM! BIF! POW! world of Marvel superheroes. Previously due in March 2022, it's now pushed back into the second half of 2022. I say "previously"; the game was only announced two months ago. Sounds like someone had a serious rethink about the state of the project. But if it needs the time, it's good that it's getting the time.

Marvel's Midnight Suns stars a new customisable character, the Hunter, a daughter of Lilith. To stop Lilith's diabolical plans and demonic forces, she'll team up with superheroes ranging from the big movie men Iron Man and Wolverine to lesser-known spooky ones like Nico Minoru and Magik. The action looks kinda XCOM-y, though abilities come from cards you hold—might shake things up a bit.

"We know many fans were looking forward to playing the game originally next spring, and this decision did not come lightly," creative director Jake Solomon and senior franchise producer Garth DeAngelis said in last night's announcement.

"We decided to push our launch because we need more time to make this the best game possible. We believe in our creative vision for Marvel's Midnight Suns and want to do justice in delivering an unforgettable adventure set in the supernatural side of Marvel. These extra months will be used to add more story, cinematics, and overall polish and will be essential in helping us make our vision a reality."

What publishers 2K have shown looks very XCOM-y in ways, and I'm a-okay with Firaxis continuing to fiddle with that formula. It's a solid base, and especially for superheros considering that XCOM 2: War Of The Chosen was basically a superhero game. Yeah, the spin-off XCOM: Chimera Squad was no XCOM 3, but I enjoyed it. And I have to wonder if they might learn lessons from these for a potential third game. I still really want XCOM 3. God, I want XCOM 3. Specifically, I want XCOM 3: Terror From The Deep.

In other Marvel game news, Uncharted director Amy Hennig's new studio recently announced they're making "a narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure game" set in the Marvel universe.