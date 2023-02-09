XPG's SX8200 Pro 2TB NVMe SSD is down to £118

The Adata XPG SX8200 Pro was one of the best value NVMe SSDs when it launched in 2019 - and indeed, we have the RPS review from erstwhile hardware editor Katharine to prove it. Nowadays, PCIe 4.0 drives are becoming more common and PCIe 5.0 is on the horizon, but the SX8200 Pro - in a newer 2TB size - is still an awesome value for the performance on offer. It's down to £117 at TechNextDay when you use code TND-10, a healthy £35 below the next-lowest price at CCL.

Unlike most other budget SSDs, the SX8200 Pro distinguishes itself with the use of more expensive TLC flash memory and the inclusion of a DRAM cache, two elements that are often sacrificed to hit lower prices per gigabyte. That means sustained performance is significantly better, making the drive more appropriate for content creation or other intensive workloads.

Otherwise, the SX8200 Pro is quite a standard PCIe 4.0 drive, with good sequential speeds (3500MB/s reads and 3000MB/s writes), a reasonable five-year warranty and impressive random read/write stats of 360K/360K IOPS that make it a good performer in real world tests, eg loading games or operating systems. It's a good choice as your primary drive, but would work for game storage too - but note that you can't chuck it in a PS5, as it's not PCIe 4.0. Otherwise though, bob's your uncle - a great SSD at a very attractive price.