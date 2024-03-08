You can download Dragon's Dogma 2's character creator for free, so I've made my kitten as a companion

Ahead of launching Dragon's Dogma 2 later this month, Capcom have released its character creator for free as a separate standalone doodad. You can create your character and your main Pawn (NPC sidekick) and save them to use in the full game. Or, if you're like me and cannot resist playing for hours in a character creator, you can enjoy fiddling with its many sliders and marvelling at the breadth of options like 334 different colours for its four eye colour settings and the ability to remove individual teeth. I made my kitten as my pal, because I guess that's what I do now.

Turns out, a fully black cat is not the best way to demonstrate a character creator's range of options | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

The character creator is available for free from Steam now. I downloaded it and planned to spend my entire workday fastidiously creating my own human Arisen under the guise of 'working' but my efforts were interrupted. Hilda, the not-so-little-now black cat last seen chasing careening cars as I played Sebil Engineering, wanted attention, so I figured I'd settle for slacking off by staring lovingly into her wild eyes and trying to create her as a Beastren (catfolk) Pawn.

Hilda, baby, what did you do? Have you been biting the metal claw clippers again? | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

It's a solid character creator. Not the most complex I've seen, sure, but it has more options than I'll ever use and plenty of presets for folks who'd rather the game help them make something good. While I'll never be the type to sculpt jawlines (honestly, my Arisen will be built 70% from preset parts), I did enjoy options for details which stand out to me on a character, like having loads of eye colour settings and being able to fiddle with roots and gloss points on hair. Adding personality by changing posture and the angle of elbows and knees is good too. And I really appreciate the range of lighting options which give a better sense of how Hilda will look in-game. Nothing worse than exiting a character creator and discovering oh no, your wizard actually looks terrible in world lighting.

You get five slots for your Arisens and five for your Pawn pals, and can return to fiddle with them after their initial creation. You have a couple weeks to tweak your wizards, as Dragon's Dogma will launch on Steam on the 22nd of March. It's also due to hit PlayStation 5 and Xbox Xeries XS.

Our Edwin played a preview build last month, and has started a wee diary series about his troubles with surly guards and smash ogres.