You can save £25 on the Sony DualSense gamepad for Black Friday – and get a £5 voucher while you’re at it

Time for something a bit different from the usual Black Friday PC deals: Sony’s DualSense gamepad, my personal favourite controller, is down to £40 here in the UK. That matches its previous all-time low, and to sweeten the deal – in the traditional sense, not the Nate Trying To Make Me Do Horrible Things sense – you can get a £5 ShopTo gift card in the process. To gift to yourself? I believe so. This deal applies to six different DualSense colour options too, from PS5-standard white to a cool blue and a dubiously useful camo pattern.

Xbox controllers have typically been the go-to choice for those PC games that just don’t quite gel with a mouse and keyboard, but I usually reach for my DualSense for two reasons. One, it’s wonderfully comfortable , and two, the number of games that natively support its nifty adaptive triggers and haptic feedback is swelling regularly. Also, uh, I was raised in a PlayStation household. Nature vs nurture and all that.

UK deals:

