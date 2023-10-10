If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

You can save over $300 on an RTX 4070 gaming laptop in the Prime Big Deal Days sales

Less is more for the Asus ROG Strix G16

The Asus ROG Strix G16 (2023 edition) gaming laptop.
Image credit: Asus
James Archer avatar
Deals by James Archer Hardware Editor
Published on

Good morning, American friends, and welcome to an Amazon Prime Big Deal Days highlight just for you. See, I was rifling through the available deals on gaming laptops, and nothing caught my eye quite like this high-spec, current-gen Asus ROG Strix G16 – with a chunky $320 sliced off the MSRP.

That’s $1680 for an essentially spanking new, RTX 4070-powered laptop, complete with a beefy, 24-thread Intel Core i9-13980HX and 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. The 1920x1200 screen resolution won’t be the highest you can get for the money, but it will look crisper on a 16in laptop screen than it would on a full-size desktop monitor, and its 165Hz refresh rate shows it would rather aim for speed over sharpness anyway.

US deals:

Asus ROG Strix Scar G16 - $1680 (was $2000)

16in, 1920x1200, IPS display, Intel Core i9-13980HX, 16GB RAM, RTX 4070, 1TB SSD, 2.5kg

I haven’t used this particular model myself, but I did recently review its bigger brother, the 2023 ROG Strix Scar 17, and that’s one very lovely laptop indeed. If anything, the G16 is more sensibly proportioned for something that’s meant for portability.

Not convinced? There are more cut-price gaming laptops up for grabs via our Prime Big Deals Day PC gaming deals hub. Keep in mind that, just like with Prime Day, all the best deals in this latest Amazon event require a Prime membership (or Prime free trial) to access.

Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon's latest sale event for Prime members, is running across October 10th-11th. We're rounding up all the best Prime Big Deal Days PC gaming deals, with dedicated guides to our picks of the best graphics card deals and Steam Deck accessories deals.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
James Archer avatar

James Archer

Hardware Editor

James had previously hung around beneath the RPS treehouse as a freelancer, before being told to drop the pine cones and climb up to become hardware editor. He has over a decade’s experience in testing/writing about tech and games, something you can probably tell from his hairline.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch