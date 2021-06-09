A wireless Logitech gaming mouse for £22 is an incredible deal

The Logitech G305 Lightspeed has something of a cult following within the insular gaming mouse enthusiast community, who appreciate its low price, impeccable Lightspeed wireless connection and comfortable shape. Normally the mouse retails for a little under £40, but today the fetching blue colourway has dropped precipitously in price on Amazon UK and now retails for just £21.98. Considering Logitech still sell the mouse for £51.99, this is an incredible savings on one of the most popular wireless mice on the market.

The G305 Lightspeed has not been the subject of a (much in-demand) RPS peripheral review just yet, so let me share the basics with you as I understand them: this is a comfy mouse for all grip styles, backed with Logitech's well-regarded Hero optical sensor and their industry-leading 2.4GHz wireless connection. The two components work in tandem to provide good tracking performance while sipping power, allowing the mouse's single AA battery to last for 250 hours. Recharging is a simple case of swapping in a new battery - hopefully a rechargeable, for the sake of the planet - and you can even opt for Lithium AAA battery in a AAA to AA adapter to cut the weight from 99 to ~84 grams.

One of the coolest things about the G305 is that it's also the subject of a million and one different mods, with enthusiasts using its sensor, battery and wireless transmitter as the basis for a wide range of 3D-printed shells, allowing the mouse to become any shape you desire with a bit of hard graft. The ubiquity of the G305 in these communities speaks to the quality of what Logitech have wrought here, but also the value.

So: if you're in the market for a new gaming mouse and none of the entries on the official RPS best gaming mouse list are quite doing it for you, consider the G305 Lightspeed. At its current price of £22, you're going to struggle to find any wireless mouse on the market that offers better value.