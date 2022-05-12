Alan Wake 2 won't be revealed this summer after all, Remedy say

Alan Wake 2 was announced at the death of last year with promise of a larger reveal to come in summer 2022. This week marks the 12th anniversary since the release of the first game, and to mark the occasion Remedy offered an update on the sequel. The update is: there won't be an update on the sequel this summer after all.

"Everything with Alan Wake 2 development is going really well. We are deep in production, have a lot of material, and a great deal of the game is playable," says Remedy wordsman Sam Lake. "But we’ve been talking for the past couple of months and have come to the decision here at Remedy, along with our wonderful publisher Epic Games, that we will not be showing anything big this summer."

You can watch the full video here:

"To create a proper, polished demo or a trailer takes a lot of effort, and it’s several months of work that could take away from development. We feel that we have momentum going, and we want to make sure we are creating the best, and first, survival horror game for Remedy. We don’t want to take the team away from that focus, so we’re going to keep going and making a great game experience, and unfortunately, you’ll have to wait a bit longer for a demo and trailer."

There's not much known about Alan Wake 2 at this stage, other than what is mentioned in the quote above: Alan Wake 2 will be a survival horror game, as distinct from the first which had an action focus. This anniversary news blast did at least come with four pieces of concept art:

The delay of Alan Wake 2's reveal wasn't the only piece of news in the video. Lake also mentioned that AMC - the US network responsible for The Walking Dead, among others - have picked up the rights to the Alan Wake TV series, which was first announced back in 2018. It doesn't mean the TV show is imminent, but it's another small step forward.