Amazon Spring Deal Days cuts the fast, roomy Crucial P3 2TB SSD to just £86

There could well be more to come, but right now, my top pick of the Amazon Spring Deal Days PC storage offers is this nicely affordable Crucial P3 SSD. It’s the 2TB model, sliced down to £86, which is the cheapest this particular drive has been since last year’s Black Friday. Not to mention about the same price as a 1TB WD Black SN850X, while providing twice as much room.

That said, the P3 is a PCIe 3.0 SSD, so it can’t match the top transfer speeds of a PCIe 4.0 drive like the SN850X. But then the P3 is easily one of the fastest 3.0 SSDs on the market, still capable of booting and loading games very nearly as quickly as a good 4.0 model.

UK deals:

It’s also more widely compatible with older PC systems, so it’s perfect if you want to add a whole heap of quick SSD storage to an aged rig that’s still largely relying on a hard drive. Which, as we've seen, is an increasingly bad idea. All you’ll need is a spare M.2 slot, and the P3 is guaranteed to work; PCIe 4.0 and 5.0 SSDs specifically require newer motherboards and CPUs, so aren’t as suited to retrofitting.