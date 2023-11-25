AMD's excellent Ryzen 5 5600X processor is currently half-price on Amazon

Amazon doesn't specifically list this as a Black Friday deal. But it's certainly a bargain that you can take advantage of this Black Friday weekend. AMD's Ryzen 5 5600X processor is available for just either side of half-price, depending on which side of the pond you live on. Regardless, that's a big chunk off one of the best gaming CPUs around.

When Katharine reviewed the 5600X back in 2020, she called it "a stonkingly fast gaming CPU". It's a six-core, twelve thread processor, with each of its Vermeer processors providing speedy single-core performance, making it an ideal CPU for playing both modern multithreaded games, and older single-thread titles. There are of course plenty of faster CPUs around these days, but you'll pay significantly more for those, and it's only prudent to do so if you're looking to get the highest framerates at 1080p. If you're gaming at 4k, then it's your GPU that'll be doing most of the heavy lifting, and your funds are better spent there.

UK Deals:

US Deals:

It's also worth noting that the 5600X is highly power efficient, with a TDP of just 65 watts. This makes it both more economical and more environmentally friendly that a lot of CPUs, an important consideration if your energy bills are making you wince.

UK buyers can grab the Ryzen 5 5600X over on Amazon UK for £142, which is down 49% from £279. If you're US based, then Amazon will give you a slightly better detail, as it's down 55% from to $139 from £309. Either way, that's a great price for a CPU that'll form a great core to any machine.