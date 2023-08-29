All the hot news from Gamescom 2023

AMD's incredible Ryzen 7 7800X3D gaming CPU drops again, to $354 from Newegg

That's $85 below its US MSRP, a great discount for a CPU that launched four months ago.

AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D is a screaming-fast processor for gaming, and one that I've recommended on many occasions at RPS and beyond. Last week I noted that the CPU had dropped to $385, but now the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is even cheaper: it's just $354 at Walmart, with the unit being sold and shipped by Newegg.

I've mentioned the 7800X3D's strengths and weaknesses before, with its eight cores and 3D V-Cache translating into some excellent gaming performance in a wide range of titles, so I'll start with something a bit different: does this 7800X3D come with a Starfield code, as last week's deal did?

The short answer is... maybe. Newegg is a supported retailer and the processor ought to come with a Starfield code, but no code is mentioned by the Walmart listing and it's not guaranteed to be included - and you may have to contact Newegg's support to accomplish this. So, for the moment, consider buying the $385 Amazon deal instead as this is actually promised there!

Otherwise though, for folks getting Starfield via Game Pass or not interested in the game, this is an awesome price for one of the very finest gaming CPUs on the market - and, from my testing for Digital Foundry, the fastest CPU on average, even outclassing the 13900K and 7950X3D thanks to its symmetric design, the 3D V-Cache speed-ups and Ryzen 7000's already high bar for performance and efficiency.

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

