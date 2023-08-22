Get AMD's screaming-fast Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU for $385 with Starfield (was $449)

AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D is the fastest CPU I've tested (on average across a nine-game benchmark suite), exceeding even the Ryzen 9 7950X3D and the Intel Core i9 13900K. That makes it an awesome choice for a full-fat gaming PC, and today you can pick up this top performer for just $385 at Amazon USA - with a free copy of Starfield included.

The 7800X3D is a processor that I've covered for RPS relatively recently - albeit a deal for the UK market - so I'll refer you to past me to describe just how fast this CPU is:

...this CPU is an absolute champion, with the Ryzen 7000's natural strength combining with that massive extra X3D cache and a simpler single-chiplet design than the 7900X3D and 7950X3D. This formula results in a CPU that comes within a few percentage points of its more expensive brothers, while vastly outperforming them in the handful of games that don't suit the asymmetric multi-chiplet design found on the two Ryzen 9 X3D chips... The 7800X3D also outfights both the Intel Core i9 12900K and 13900K, coming ahead in six of the nine games we tested and by good margins - while also consuming vastly less power. That's an incredible result...

Well said, past Will. While the performance here is legendary, it is worth underlining the fact that you'll need to have a build with an A620, B650 or X670 motherboard and DDR5 RAM (with 6000MT/s recommended). That means folks on older AM4 platforms may be better off upgrading to a Ryzen 7 5800X3D to max out their build without the need to change motherboard or RAM, though the performance ceiling on Ryzen 7000 is significantly higher now.

Otherwise, this is a great deal for one of my favourite CPUs and to receive a free copy of Starfield in the process is a great get too!