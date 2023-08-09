Need to find your belongings in Baldur's Gate 3? While exploring the Druid Grove in Baldur's Gate 3, you can meet a young Tiefling trader named Mattis. After talking to and trading with Mattis, you'll make a Perception check. Depending on whether you succeed and the degree of success, it may reveal that some of your items have been stolen! The cutscene will end, and a young Tiefling will dash into a nearby cave that may be inaccessible to your character.

In this guide, we'll explain how to find your belongings in Baldur's Gate 3, so that you can get your items back from the Tiefling thieves in the Druid Grove.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Now that Baldur's Gate 3 has left early access, vid bud Liam reckons it was worth the wait.Watch on YouTube

How to find your belongings in Baldur's Gate 3

To find your belongings in Baldur's Gate 3, you must enter a nearby thieves' hideout. Inside, you'll find a young Tiefling named Mol, who leads a gang of pickpockets operating within the Druids' Grove.

If you speak with Mol, you'll be able to ask to have your belongings returned. This will present various dialogue options that you can try to get them back, including making a payment of 40 Gold, or passing DC15 Intimidation or Persuasion checks.

Unfortunately, this quest seems to be bugged for many who have started playing since the full launch. There are reports of players reaching Mol and not having the option to ask for their belongings back, preventing them from completing this quest.

There does not seem to currently be a fix for this bug, but it's also not guaranteed. It is possible to complete the quest, and the trigger for the bug isn't clear.

If you do want to attempt to complete the quest, then you'll soon discover that accessing the thieves' hideout isn't a simple matter of walking through the door. Below, we'll list three ways to access the thieves' hideout and find your belongings in Baldur's Gate 3:

Enter the Rocky Crevice as a small character

Save Mirkon from the Harpies at the Secluded Cove

Speak with Doni and then take a Long Rest

Below, we'll break down each of these methods of accessing the thieves' hideout, so that you can find your belongings inside.

Rocky Crevice

Near Mattis, there is a set of a ladders that you can descend. At the bottom, you may pass a Perception check and find a Rocky Crevice. Those playing a small character, such as a Gnome, Halfling, or Dwarf, can interact with the Rocky Crevice to pass through and enter the thieves' lair.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Larian Studios

If you're not a small character, there are other ways to get through the Rocky Crevice. For example, you can have a spellcaster cast Reduce on a member of your party to shrink them down, allowing them to squeeze through the Rocky Crevice. You can also use the Gaseous Form spell to become a cloud of gas, which then lets you pass through the Rocky Crevice.

Secluded Cove

If you don't have access to a small character, then you'll need to head to the nearby Secluded Cove. This is located on the East side of the Emerald Grove, near where the Druids are performing a ritual.

Follow the path down to the Seculuded Cove and interact with the young Tiefling, Mirkon, by the water. This will trigger a cutscene in which your party are all tempted by a Harpy song. You will make a Nature check to recognise that it is a Harpy, and can then attempt a DC 5 Wisdom check to resist the song. Regardless of your decision, you'll be thrust into combat shortly after.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Larian Studios

In this fight, make sure to protect Mirkon from the Harpies. We didn't see Mirkon actually get attacked at any point, but it's unclear whether the Harpies will eventually target him, so make sure to use Goading Attacks and other similar features to draw their attention whenever possible.

After saving Mirkon, he will thank you and tell you to speak with Doni about the Dragon's Lair. Head back up towards Mattis, the trader where all this started, and continue up the path to find Doni, another young Tiefling. Doni will not say much, but you can now tell Doni that you "want to see the Dragon's Lair" to access the thieves' hideout.

Speak with Doni and Long Rest

If you don't feel capable of fighting the Harpies, then you can instead speak to Doni straight away. You won't have the option to ask about the Dragon's Lair, of course, but you can still see Doni scramble down the nearby hatch to hide.

If you pass a Perception check to notice Doni escaping down the hatch, then you can make him return by taking a Long Rest. After resting, Doni will reappear by the hatch, and you'll have a new DC10 Insight check dialogue option that you can use to question where he disappeared to.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Larian Studios

If you succeed, Doni will start to gesture towards the door, before you are presented with more new dialogue options. These include a DC10 Persuasion check to have Doni reveal the secret hatch, after which you can use it to enter the Thieves' lair.

Regardless of how you enter the thieves' lair, head over to Mol once you get inside to retrieve your belongings and complete this quest.

That wraps up our guide on how to find your belongings in Baldur's Gate 3. If you're frustrated about having had your items stolen and want to multiclass or respec into something that will have a better Perception score, check out our Baldur's Gate 3 classes guide. Of course, seemingly everyone just wants to fall in love with their companions, so you can also learn about that with our Baldur's Gate 3 romance guide.

Disclosure: Former RPS deputy editor Adam Smith (RPS in peace) now works at Larian and is the lead writer for Baldur's Gate 3. Former contributor Emily Gera also works on it.