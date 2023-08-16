Baldur’s Gate 3 Lone Wolf mods let you ditch companions for a truly solo adventure

If you’ve grown weary of having your party of Baldur's Gate 3 companions follow you around Faerûn - or just prefer to do things by your lonesome - modders have you covered with a series of mods that allow the D&D video game to be played as a true solo adventure.

The Lone Wolf mods take their name from the solo perk found in Larian’s previous CRPG epic Divinity: Original Sin 2, which is absent from Baldur's Gate 3 - likely because there’s not an equivalent trait found in the Dungeons & Dragons 5E tabletop RPG, to which BG3 stays doggedly faithful and which is designed to be played as a group.

The two Baldur’s Gate 3 Lone Wolf mods spotted by our pals at Eurogamer balance not having companions with you - and therefore having fewer options during combat - by granting various helpful tweaks to your stats and rolls.

Lone Wolf Mode by fenix aka sp8cemonkey83 explicitly states that it’s an attempt to recreated Original Sin 2’s Lone Wolf mode in Baldur’s Gate 3, allowing you to play with just one or two people, having been designed with a co-op playthrough in mind.

The mode grants characters an extra action during combat rounds, more frequent use of weapon actions - once per battle, rather than needing a short rest to reset - a 30% boost to their hit points, an expanded carrying capacity and a 1d4 bonus to any d20 rolls.

While the mod recommends using two players at most, fenix notes that it will technically work with a full party if you just want a forgiving experience.

Image credit: fenix aka sp8cemonkey83 vis NexusMods

Mordread256’s Lone Wolf mod similarly provides various buffs intended to cater to a solo character, doubling the amount of experience received, increasing carrying capacity, granting an extra feat at second level in all classes, and doubling up on actions, spell slots and sorcery points.

Install it at your own risk, though - Mordread256 notes that the mod requires a fresh save to avoid a bug with the experience change, and that characters will need to max out at level 12 or risk causing problems, but also adds: “I have not play tested this mod for more than about an hour but it seems stable.” So take that as you will.

The modder also acknowledges that limiting your party to one character will lock you out of completing certain side quests - and possibly knocking boots with them, I'd guess.

The Lone Wolf mods are just two of a Bag of Holding’s worth of mods to have emerged in the wake of Baldur’s Gate 3’s recent release, with Larian teasing their own plans to introduce some of players’ most-requested features (plus a whole lot of “fixes and tweaks”) in future patches - from the ability to change your character’s appearance without going through character creation again to properly crediting the people that worked on the game. I'm sure there'll be plenty more where that came from, though.