Battlefield 2042 delayed until November 19th

Battlefield 2042 has been delayed until November 19th. EA Dice's futuristic shooter was originally due to release on October 11th, but a day of rumours was concluded by official confirmation of the new release date by EA.

Building the next generation of Battlefield during a global pandemic has created unforeseen challenges for our development teams. Given the scale and scope of the game, we had hoped our teams would be back in our studios together as we move towards launch. With the ongoing conditions not allowing that to happen safely, and with all the hard work the teams are doing from home, we feel it is important to take the extra time to deliver on the vision of Battlefield 2042 for our players.

Like many before it, EA's announcement named the global pandemic as the cause.

Battlefield 2042's open beta was originally scheduled to happen in September, although no specific date had been set. The release date delay announcement mentioned that "updates on the open beta will be coming later this month."

Venturebeat's Jeff Grubb first tweeted about a rumoured delay to a major videogame earlier today, before reportedly mentioning via Discord that the game he was referring to was Battlefield 2042. DualShockers' writer Tom Henderson then tweeted that the game would be "delayed by several weeks and not months."

Brendan saw Battlefield 2042 back in July, and what he was shown was most interesting to me for the Battlefield Portal mode. It lets you mix-and-match units, vehicles and weapons from different eras of Battlefield into custom games, and lets you pit - for example - a team of Bad Company 2 soldiers against a team of Battlefield 1942 soldiers. It sounds a laugh.