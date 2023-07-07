Best early Anti-Prime Day 2023 PC gaming deals: cheap hardware, no Amazon required
All the best deals on PC gaming gear from non-Amazon retailers
Gaze ye upon the latest edition of our best Anti-Prime Day deals guide: RPS' annual attempt to make Amazon Prime Day a little less, uhhh, Amazony, while keeping to the theme of highlighting choice savings on PC gaming hardware. Fancy a bargain SSD, gaming monitor or graphics card, but are steadfast in your refusal to pay for Jeffy B’s third yacht? You’re in the right place.
If it sounds unlikely, trying to compete on price with the economies-of-scale juggernaut that is Amazon, it’s actually a reliable trend for rival retailers to launch their own sales during Prime Day. This year’s event, which runs across the 11th and 12th of July, is set to be no exception, and there are even thousands of early deals that match or beat Amazon’s own early deals on the same kit.
Not only are these free of the Prime membership requirement that all the best on-the-day Amazon Prime deals will have, they also – obviously – don’t involve any interaction with Amazon at all. The only catch? A lot of the early Anti-Prime Day sales I’ve seen have been slightly garbo, but I’ve sifted them down to only the finest discounts, all on PC gaming gubbins that are genuinely worth owning. You’ll find all of these below.
(We’ve also got dedicated guides to the early Prime Day graphics card deals and the early Prime Day Steam Deck accessories deals, but these are from Amazon. Look, I am but a lowly section ed, my hands are tied.)
The best Anti-Prime Day 2023 PC gaming deals so far
WD Blue SN570 500GB - £28 from Ebuyer (was £39)
Crucial P3 1TB - £35 from Ebuyer (was £66)
WD Black SN850X 2TB - £128 from CCL (was £303)
Gigabyte G27Q - $220 from Newegg (was $250)
27in, 2560x1440, 144Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium
Logitech G502 Hero - £35 from Currys (was £80)
Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed Wireless - £179 from Logitech (was £220)
Palit GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Dual OC - £396 from Scan (was £410)
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X - £208 from Ebuyer (was £243)
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X - $250 from Best Buy (was $300)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 - £2694 from Ebuyer (was £3088)
14in, 2560×1600, 165Hz, IPS display, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS, RTX 4080, 1TB SSD
Scroll on for the full list, or hit these shortcuts to jump to each section.
- Best early SSD and microSD card deals
- Best early gaming monitor deals
- Best early gaming mouse deals
- Best early gaming keyboard deals
- Best early gaming headset deals
- Best early graphics card deals
- Best early CPU deals
- Best early RAM deals
- Best early gaming laptop deals
Best early SSD and microSD card deals
Fair play to those non-Amazon retailers, their SSD deals are generally both as numerous and as generous as Amazon's. A whole bunch of RPS favourites are here, from the best-in-class WD Black SN850X to the fast yet affordable Crucial P3. The Samsung Pro Plus, our current top pick of the best microSD cards for the Steam Deck, is also on sale in the UK and US alike.
UK deals:
US deals:
Best early gaming monitor deals
As these deals demonstrate, Prime Day is a good time to make big savings on normally-spenny display types like ultrawides and 4K monitors. That Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q1A offer makes it especially cheap by 4K standards, though it does only manage a 60Hz refresh rate.
UK deals:
LG 27GQ50F - £130 from Ebuyer (was £210)
27in, 1920x1080, 165Hz, VA panel, AMD Freesync Premium
Acer Nitro XZ322QUP - £280 from Ebuyer (was £360)
31.5in, 2560x1440, 165Hz, VA panel, AMD Freesync
Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q1A - £299 from Ebuyer (was £360)
28in, 3840x2160, 60Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync
Asus ROG Strix XG27UQR - £629 from Ebuyer (was £716)
27in, 3840x2160, 144Hz, IPS panel, Nvidia G-Sync
US deals:
Acer KC242Y Abi - $100 from Best Buy (was $130)
24in, 1920x1080, 100Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync
Gigabyte G27Q - $220 from Newegg (was $250)
27in, 2560x1440, 144Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium
Samsung Odyssey G5 (ultrawide) - $400 from Best Buy (was $550)
34in, 3440x1440, 165Hz, VA panel, AMD Freesync Premium
Sony Inzone M9 - $798 from B&H Photo Video (was $898)
27in, 3840x2160, 144Hz, IPS panel, Nvidia G-Sync
Best early gaming mouse deals
Several of these gaming mouse discounts price-match Amazon, and for some pedigree rodents too. The Logitech G502 Hero is particularly beloved by current and former RPS hardware editors, as well as you lot.
UK deals:
HyperX Pulsefire Haste - £31 from HP (was £50)
Logitech G502 Hero - £35 from Currys (was £80)
Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed - £40 from Ebuyer (was £60)
Logitech G Pro Wireless - £90 from Very (was £120)
Razer Viper V2 Pro - £130 from Scan (was £140)
US deals:
Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless - $45 from Newegg (was $60)
Razer Basilisk V3 - $60 from Newegg (was $67)
Corsair Ironclaw Wireless RGB - $60 from Newegg (was $80)
Logitech G Pro Wireless - $70 from Newegg (was $78)
Best early gaming keyboard deals
Another gaggle of great, Amazon-free peripherals. Special mention to the Razer Huntsman V2, which I’ve previously used as my everyday desk partner, and the Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed Wireless: a more compact version of the classic G915, which has been parked on our best gaming keyboards roundup for so long that the local oiks have begun graffitiing it.
UK deals:
US deals:
Best early gaming headset deals
For now, all the best-value gaming headset offers are basically the usual suspects. The Logitech G432, HyperX Cloud II, and HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless are all brilliant in their own ways, and while this isn’t the first Prime Day for any of them, they’re still all deserving of your attention.
UK deals:
Logitech G432 - £55 from Currys (was £70)
HyperX Cloud II - £61 from HP (was £85)
Corsair HS65 Surround - £65 from Ebuyer (was £80)
HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless - £170 from Currys (was £189)
US deals:
Logitech G332 - $28 from Best Buy (was $40)
HyperX Cloud Stinger - $30 from HP (was $50)
Logitech G733 - $127 from Best Buy (was $150)
Razer Kraken V3 Pro - $178 from Best Buy (was $200)
Best early graphics card deals
lIKE Amazon’s deals, these are mainly dominated by Nvidia’s RTX 30 and 40 series – perfect for taking advantage of DLSS. The occasional AMD Radeon GPU may have snuck in, though, which is fine as the latest RX 7900 family comprises some respectable 4K-ready cards.
UK deals:
Asus Dual GeForce RTX 3060 Ti - £304 from Box (was £339)
Asus Dual GeForce RTX 3070 V2 OC Edition - £396 from Scan (was £420)
Palit GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Dual OC - £396 from Scan (was £410)
PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Verto - £580 from Ebuyer (was £600)
US deals:
Best early CPU deals
Deals on older gaming CPUs are available, but I’d stick to the latest stuff: that being Intel’s 12th and 13th gen chips, and AMD’s Ryzen 5000 and 7000 series. The Ryzen 5 7600X, in particular, seems to be dropping quite aggressively in these early sales.
UK deals:
US deals:
Best early RAM deals
Tragically, I haven’t found any DDR5 RAM deals that rival Amazon’s best efforts. Still, both DDR5 and older DDR4 kits (don’t worry, the performance difference is minimal) are going for less right now, so one of these dual-channel sets could make an ideal accompaniment to your next CPU and/or motherboard upgrade.
UK deals:
US deals:
TeamGroup T-Create Expert DDR4 16GB (2x8GB)- $35 from Newegg (was $47)
TeamGroup T-Force Vulcan Z DDR4 32GB (2x16GB)- $58 from Walmart (was $71)
Corsair Vengeance DDR5 32GB (2x16GB)- $98 from Best Buy (was $105)
Best early gaming laptop deals
Gaming laptops aren’t going to be as powerful with a desktop with similar-seeming parts, but they’re plenty capable of running most games at a decent clip. Especially if you go for one of the higher-end models, like the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. Besides their innate portability, gaming laptops also save a lot more space than a tower PC and monitor setup, so can work at home if you’ve only got a teensy desk.
UK deals:
Lenovo Legion 5 Ryzen - £800 from Ebuyer (was £1051)
17.3in, 1920x1080, 144Hz, IPS display, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, RTX 3060, 512GB SSD
MSI Katana 15 - £1200 from Ebuyer (was £1051)
15.6in, 1920x1080, 144Hz, IPS display, Intel Core i7-12650H, RTX 4070, 1TB SSD
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 - £2694 from Ebuyer (was £3088)
14in, 2560×1600, 165Hz, IPS display, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS, RTX 4080, 1TB SSD
Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 - £3000 from Ebuyer (was £3259)
16in, 2560×1600, 240Hz, IPS display, Intel Core i9-13980HX, RTX 4080, 2TB SSD
US deals:
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 - $600 from Best Buy(was $900)
15.6in, 1920x1080, 120Hz, IPS display, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, RTX 3050 Ti, 256GB SSD
Asus ROG Strix G16 - $1100 from Newegg (was $1200)
16in, 1920x1200, 165Hz, IPS display, Intel Core i5-13450HX, RTX 4050, 1TB SSD
Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 - $1600 from Best Buy (was $1850)
14in, 2560x1600, 240Hz, IPS display, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS, RTX 4070, 1TB SSD
Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 - $2500 from Newegg (was $3300)
15.6in, 2560x1440, 240Hz, IPS display, Intel Core i9-12900H, RTX 3080 Ti, 1TB SSD