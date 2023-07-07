If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Best early Anti-Prime Day 2023 PC gaming deals: cheap hardware, no Amazon required

All the best deals on PC gaming gear from non-Amazon retailers

Various PC components and peripherals on a small table.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun
James Archer avatar
Feature by James Archer Hardware Editor
Published on

Gaze ye upon the latest edition of our best Anti-Prime Day deals guide: RPS' annual attempt to make Amazon Prime Day a little less, uhhh, Amazony, while keeping to the theme of highlighting choice savings on PC gaming hardware. Fancy a bargain SSD, gaming monitor or graphics card, but are steadfast in your refusal to pay for Jeffy B’s third yacht? You’re in the right place.

If it sounds unlikely, trying to compete on price with the economies-of-scale juggernaut that is Amazon, it’s actually a reliable trend for rival retailers to launch their own sales during Prime Day. This year’s event, which runs across the 11th and 12th of July, is set to be no exception, and there are even thousands of early deals that match or beat Amazon’s own early deals on the same kit.

Not only are these free of the Prime membership requirement that all the best on-the-day Amazon Prime deals will have, they also – obviously – don’t involve any interaction with Amazon at all. The only catch? A lot of the early Anti-Prime Day sales I’ve seen have been slightly garbo, but I’ve sifted them down to only the finest discounts, all on PC gaming gubbins that are genuinely worth owning. You’ll find all of these below.

(We’ve also got dedicated guides to the early Prime Day graphics card deals and the early Prime Day Steam Deck accessories deals, but these are from Amazon. Look, I am but a lowly section ed, my hands are tied.)

The best Anti-Prime Day 2023 PC gaming deals so far

WD Blue SN570 500GB - £28 from Ebuyer (was £39)

Crucial P3 1TB - £35 from Ebuyer (was £66)

WD Black SN850X 2TB - £128 from CCL (was £303)

Gigabyte G27Q - $220 from Newegg (was $250)

27in, 2560x1440, 144Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium

Logitech G502 Hero - £35 from Currys (was £80)

Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed Wireless - £179 from Logitech (was £220)

Palit GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Dual OC - £396 from Scan (was £410)

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X - £208 from Ebuyer (was £243)

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X - $250 from Best Buy (was $300)

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 - £2694 from Ebuyer (was £3088)

14in, 2560×1600, 165Hz, IPS display, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS, RTX 4080, 1TB SSD

Scroll on for the full list, or hit these shortcuts to jump to each section.

Two NVMe SSDs, the Kingston Fury Renegade and WD Blue SN550, on a desk.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best early SSD and microSD card deals

Fair play to those non-Amazon retailers, their SSD deals are generally both as numerous and as generous as Amazon's. A whole bunch of RPS favourites are here, from the best-in-class WD Black SN850X to the fast yet affordable Crucial P3. The Samsung Pro Plus, our current top pick of the best microSD cards for the Steam Deck, is also on sale in the UK and US alike.

UK deals:

WD Blue SN570 500GB - £28 from Ebuyer (was £39)

WD Blue SN570 1TB - £40 from Ebuyer (was £65)

Crucial P3 500GB - £25 from Box (was £42)

Crucial P3 1TB - £35 from Ebuyer (was £66)

Crucial P3 2TB - £81 from Box (was £146)

Crucial P3 Plus 1TB - £44 from Box (was £84)

WD Black SN850X 1TB - £77 from CCL (was £125)

WD Black SN850X 2TB - £128 from CCL (was £303)

Samsung 990 Pro 1TB - £103 from CCL (was £233)

Crucial BX500 1TB - £48 from Ebuyer (was £63)

Kingston XS2000 1TB - £75 from Ebuyer (was £83)

Samsung T7 Shield 1TB - £85 from Ebuyer (was £113)

Samsung Pro Plus microSD 512GB - £56 from Ebuyer (was £70)

US deals:

Crucial P3 1TB - $40 from Best Buy (was $46)

Crucial P5 Plus 1TB - $50 from Best Buy (was $85)

WD Black SN850X 1TB - $60 from Newegg (was $160)

WD Black SN850X 2TB - $140 from Best Buy (was $140)

Samsung 990 Pro 1TB - $70 from Best Buy (was $130)

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB - $170 from Best Buy (was $220)

Samsung 870 Evo 1TB - $70 from B&H Photo Video (was $90)

Crucial BX500 2TB - $90 from Best Buy (was $100)

Samsung T7 1TB - $70 from Samsung (was $90)

Samsung T7 Shield 1TB - $75 from Best Buy (was $160)

Samsung Pro Plus microSD 512GB - $42 from B&H Photo Video (was $57)

Portal with RTX running on the Philips Evnia 42M2N8900 gaming monitor.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best early gaming monitor deals

As these deals demonstrate, Prime Day is a good time to make big savings on normally-spenny display types like ultrawides and 4K monitors. That Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q1A offer makes it especially cheap by 4K standards, though it does only manage a 60Hz refresh rate.

UK deals:

LG 27GQ50F - £130 from Ebuyer (was £210)

27in, 1920x1080, 165Hz, VA panel, AMD Freesync Premium

Acer Nitro XZ322QUP - £280 from Ebuyer (was £360)

31.5in, 2560x1440, 165Hz, VA panel, AMD Freesync

Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q1A - £299 from Ebuyer (was £360)

28in, 3840x2160, 60Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync

Asus ROG Strix XG27UQR - £629 from Ebuyer (was £716)

27in, 3840x2160, 144Hz, IPS panel, Nvidia G-Sync

US deals:

Acer KC242Y Abi - $100 from Best Buy (was $130)

24in, 1920x1080, 100Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync

Gigabyte G27Q - $220 from Newegg (was $250)

27in, 2560x1440, 144Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium

Samsung Odyssey G5 (ultrawide) - $400 from Best Buy (was $550)

34in, 3440x1440, 165Hz, VA panel, AMD Freesync Premium

Sony Inzone M9 - $798 from B&H Photo Video (was $898)

27in, 3840x2160, 144Hz, IPS panel, Nvidia G-Sync

The Logitech G502 X gaming mouse resting against a keyboard.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best early gaming mouse deals

Several of these gaming mouse discounts price-match Amazon, and for some pedigree rodents too. The Logitech G502 Hero is particularly beloved by current and former RPS hardware editors, as well as you lot.

UK deals:

HyperX Pulsefire Haste - £31 from HP (was £50)

Logitech G502 Hero - £35 from Currys (was £80)

Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed - £40 from Ebuyer (was £60)

Logitech G Pro Wireless - £90 from Very (was £120)

Razer Viper V2 Pro - £130 from Scan (was £140)

US deals:

Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless - $45 from Newegg (was $60)

Razer Basilisk V3 - $60 from Newegg (was $67)

Corsair Ironclaw Wireless RGB - $60 from Newegg (was $80)

Logitech G Pro Wireless - $70 from Newegg (was $78)

An NZXT Function gaming keyboard in the process of having its WASD key switches hot-swapped. Several removed keycaps and switches sit next to the keyboard, alongside some tools.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best early gaming keyboard deals

Another gaggle of great, Amazon-free peripherals. Special mention to the Razer Huntsman V2, which I’ve previously used as my everyday desk partner, and the Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed Wireless: a more compact version of the classic G915, which has been parked on our best gaming keyboards roundup for so long that the local oiks have begun graffitiing it.

UK deals:

Cooler Master SK620 - £36 from Scan (was £50)

Cooler Master CK721 Wireless - £70 from Ebuyer (was £130)

HyperX Alloy Elite 2 - £90 from HP (was £130)

Corsair K60 RGB Pro - £90 from Ebuyer (was £120)

Asus ROG Strix Scope NX TKL - £100 from Ebuyer (was £130)

Razer Huntsman V2 (optical) - £160 from Scan (was £170)

Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed Wireless - £179 from Logitech (was £220)

US deals:

SteelSeries Apex 3 - $25 from GameStop (was $50)

SteelSeries Apex 3 - $65 from Best Buy (was $90)

Roccat Vulcan TKL - $85 from Best Buy (was $100)

Razer BlackWidow V3 - $100 from Best Buy (was $140)

Corsair K70 Pro Mini Wireless - $120 from Best Buy (was $180)

Razer Huntsman V2 (optical) - $172 from Best Buy (was $200)

The Turtle Beach Stealth Pro gaming headset propped up against a desktop monitor.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best early gaming headset deals

For now, all the best-value gaming headset offers are basically the usual suspects. The Logitech G432, HyperX Cloud II, and HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless are all brilliant in their own ways, and while this isn’t the first Prime Day for any of them, they’re still all deserving of your attention.

UK deals:

Logitech G432 - £55 from Currys (was £70)

HyperX Cloud II - £61 from HP (was £85)

Corsair HS65 Surround - £65 from Ebuyer (was £80)

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless - £170 from Currys (was £189)

US deals:

Logitech G332 - $28 from Best Buy (was $40)

HyperX Cloud Stinger - $30 from HP (was $50)

Logitech G733 - $127 from Best Buy (was $150)

Razer Kraken V3 Pro - $178 from Best Buy (was $200)

The triple-fan cooler on the Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 OC Edition graphics card.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best early graphics card deals

lIKE Amazon’s deals, these are mainly dominated by Nvidia’s RTX 30 and 40 series – perfect for taking advantage of DLSS. The occasional AMD Radeon GPU may have snuck in, though, which is fine as the latest RX 7900 family comprises some respectable 4K-ready cards.

UK deals:

Asus Dual GeForce RTX 3060 Ti - £304 from Box (was £339)

Asus Dual GeForce RTX 3070 V2 OC Edition - £396 from Scan (was £420)

Palit GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Dual OC - £396 from Scan (was £410)

PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Verto - £580 from Ebuyer (was £600)

US deals:

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Twin Edge - $260 from Walmart (was $310)

Gigabyte Eagle GeForce RTX 3070 - $410 from Walmart (was $500)

Asus Dual GeForce RTX 4070 OC - $600 from Best Buy (was $610)

PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti XLR8 Gaming Verto TF - $800 from Best Buy (was $840)

ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX - $920 from Walmart (was $1381)

Step 3 of how to install a CPU air cooler: apply thermal paste to the middle of the CPU.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best early CPU deals

Deals on older gaming CPUs are available, but I’d stick to the latest stuff: that being Intel’s 12th and 13th gen chips, and AMD’s Ryzen 5000 and 7000 series. The Ryzen 5 7600X, in particular, seems to be dropping quite aggressively in these early sales.

UK deals:

Intel Core i5-12600KF - £220 from Box (was £284)

Intel Core i5-13600KF - £270 from Overclockers (was £300)

Intel Core i9-13900K - £549 from Overclockers (was £700)

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X - £208 from Ebuyer (was £243)

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D - £420 from Ebuyer (was £470)

US deals:

Intel Core i5-12400F - $150 from Best Buy (was $180)

Intel Core i5-13600KF - $291 from Best Buy (was $310)

Intel Core i9-13900K - $570 from Best Buy (was $690)

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X - $250 from Best Buy (was $300)

AMD Ryzen 7 58000X3D - $349 from Best Buy (was $449)

Two sticks of Geil RGB DDR5 RAM installed in a motherboard.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best early RAM deals

Tragically, I haven’t found any DDR5 RAM deals that rival Amazon’s best efforts. Still, both DDR5 and older DDR4 kits (don’t worry, the performance difference is minimal) are going for less right now, so one of these dual-channel sets could make an ideal accompaniment to your next CPU and/or motherboard upgrade.

UK deals:

Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 16GB (2x8GB) - £39 from Ebuyer (was £53)

Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 32GB (2x16GB) - £63 from Ebuyer (was £85)

Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 16GB (2x8GB) - £63 from Ebuyer (was £86)

Corsair Vengeance DDR5 32GB (2x16GB) - £100 from Ebuyer (was £123)

US deals:

TeamGroup T-Create Expert DDR4 16GB (2x8GB)- $35 from Newegg (was $47)

TeamGroup T-Force Vulcan Z DDR4 32GB (2x16GB)- $58 from Walmart (was $71)

Corsair Vengeance DDR5 32GB (2x16GB)- $98 from Best Buy (was $105)

The Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop on a desk.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best early gaming laptop deals

Gaming laptops aren’t going to be as powerful with a desktop with similar-seeming parts, but they’re plenty capable of running most games at a decent clip. Especially if you go for one of the higher-end models, like the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. Besides their innate portability, gaming laptops also save a lot more space than a tower PC and monitor setup, so can work at home if you’ve only got a teensy desk.

UK deals:

Lenovo Legion 5 Ryzen - £800 from Ebuyer (was £1051)

17.3in, 1920x1080, 144Hz, IPS display, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, RTX 3060, 512GB SSD

MSI Katana 15 - £1200 from Ebuyer (was £1051)

15.6in, 1920x1080, 144Hz, IPS display, Intel Core i7-12650H, RTX 4070, 1TB SSD

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 - £2694 from Ebuyer (was £3088)

14in, 2560×1600, 165Hz, IPS display, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS, RTX 4080, 1TB SSD

Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 - £3000 from Ebuyer (was £3259)

16in, 2560×1600, 240Hz, IPS display, Intel Core i9-13980HX, RTX 4080, 2TB SSD

US deals:

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 - $600 from Best Buy(was $900)

15.6in, 1920x1080, 120Hz, IPS display, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, RTX 3050 Ti, 256GB SSD

Asus ROG Strix G16 - $1100 from Newegg (was $1200)

16in, 1920x1200, 165Hz, IPS display, Intel Core i5-13450HX, RTX 4050, 1TB SSD

Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 - $1600 from Best Buy (was $1850)

14in, 2560x1600, 240Hz, IPS display, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS, RTX 4070, 1TB SSD

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 - $2500 from Newegg (was $3300)

15.6in, 2560x1440, 240Hz, IPS display, Intel Core i9-12900H, RTX 3080 Ti, 1TB SSD

About the Author
James Archer avatar

James Archer

Hardware Editor

James had previously hung around beneath the RPS treehouse as a freelancer, before being told to drop the pine cones and climb up to become hardware editor. He has over a decade’s experience in testing/writing about tech and games, something you can probably tell from his hairline.

Comments
