Looking for the best M82 loadout in Warzone? This hard-hitting semi-automatic Sniper Rifle hearkens back to the Barret .50s of the original Modern Warfare trilogy and is a ton of fun in Warzone. It fills an entirely unique niche in the Sniper Rifle class, splitting the difference in bullet velocity between extreme range kings like the ZRG and faster-handling weapons like the Swiss K31.

However, the M82 is also semi-automatic, which makes it a touch more forgiving than any of these alternatives. With one-shot potential and quick follow-ups to missed headshots, the M82 is perhaps the most underrated Sniper Rifle in Warzone. If you want to give it try and see for yourself, this guide will give you all the knowledge you need to take on Verdansk.

The best M82 loadout in Wazone

We're building our M82 for maximum bullet velocity, to help you nail those long-distance headshots.

Here's the best M82 loadout in Warzone:

Muzzle: Wrapped Suppressor

Wrapped Suppressor Barrel: Combat Recon

Combat Recon Underbarrel: Bipod

Bipod Grip: SASR Jungle Grip

SASR Jungle Grip Magazine: 7 Round

The keys to this build are the Wrapped Suppressor and Combat Recon barrel. These two attachments will give your M82 maximum bullet velocity to help you hit long-range shots. Bullet velocity is a big part of any Sniper build, and the M82 is no different. Even with the forgiveness of a semi-automatic, you will want those easy headshots.

Everything else is for quality of life. On a bolt-action rifle, you wouldn't worry about recoil control, but with semi-automatic weapons, you want to keep the recoil down enough to accurately follow up with another shot. The Bipod should give you enough recoil control to manage that. The SASR Jungle Grip helps with ADS speed, a consistent pain point on heavier Snipers like the M82. Finally, the 7 Round Magazine gives you an extra few rounds to work with. On a semi-auto Sniper, you are much more likely to actually fire off your whole magazine, so this will help you avoid getting caught mid-reload.

There are a few ways you can toy with this build if desired. If you want a bit of mobility, try a Bruiser Grip and/or SAS Combat Stock. You shouldn’t be running around with your M82 out for the most part, but this can save your skin on occasion. Some players also opt for a shorter-range optic like the Axial Arms 3x or Royal and Kross 4x. We prefer to stick with the default scope and save the attachment slot, but it is an option.

Secondary Weapon

The Sniper Support meta is pretty fluid right now, but the Cold War AK-47 will definitely serve you well. We’re big fans of the AK74u as well. Check out our best Warzone loadouts guide for more suggestions; all the Sniper pairings there will do nicely.

That’s everything you need to know to succeed with the M82! There’s really no other Sniper Rifle like it, so it makes for a fun change of pace. If you need help completing your Warzone class, our Perk rankings are up to date for Season 5, and our best guns in Warzone tier list can provide a full picture of the current meta.