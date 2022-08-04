Beyond Good & Evil 2 has a new lead writer (and still exists)

We've been writing about Beyond Good & Evil 2 for over 14 years, but the ambitious open world sci-fi sequel hasn't been seen in over three. Ubisoft have maintained that the project isn't cancelled, and here's at least a little proof: narrative designer Sarah Arellano announced via Twitter that she's joined the project as lead writer.

Arellano posted the news via Twitter in traditional fashion:

It’s my turn to do the thing pic.twitter.com/gS87kZn7UT — Sarah Arellano (@TheSugarVenom) August 3, 2022

The video shows Arellano updating her Twitter bio to begin with "Lead Writer: Beyond Good & Evil 2". Arellano's previous credits include being a narrative designer on World Of Warcraft at Blizzard and a spell working on the new Saints Row.

Ubisoft have continued to mention BG&2 in financial reports as an ongoing concern, but it hasn't really been seen since a gameplay explainer video at the close of 2018. That video showed a galaxy-scale open world that at times seemed empty and unfinished, but had plenty of systems around combat, crafting and exploration to suggest it was far more than a mere tech demo.

It was a long road to get to that point, with years of sparse in-engine videos and CG cutscenes stretching back to 2008. It's been a bumpy road since, with project being criticised for soliciting spec work from fans and Beyond Good & Evil creator Michel Ancel departing Ubisoft in 2020.

Hiring a lead writer could mean anything in terms of the status of the project, but at least means the project is being actively developed. Now I'm just left to wonder if the Netflix show is still being worked on.