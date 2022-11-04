Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 composer quits as soundtrack isn’t her “artistic intent”

The composer behind Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s soundtrack is leaving her job, citing artistic differences with the military shooter’s audio director. In a statement posted to her Twitter account, Sarah Schachner expressed regret that work on the soundtrack by producer Mike Dean would not get to be heard by players. Dean collaborated with Schachner on the score for the previous Modern Warfare game.

Schachner began working on the Call Of Duty series as an arranger and musician for 2011’s Modern Warfare 3, before scoring Infinite Warfare in 2016. “Over the past couple of months the working dynamic with the audio director has become increasingly challenging and I don't see any path forward,” Schachner said. “While I don't have any control over how the music is presented in-game, what will be released on the soundtrack is not my artistic intent in regards to mixing and mastering.”

The composer credited Dean as “a part of the creative vision for the album” along with mixer Frank Wolf. “We have soundtrack masters in hand from Mike which unfortunately you will never get to hear,” she said. Schachner acknowledged the rest of Modern Warfare 2’s audio team, and said she felt a responsibility to “remain authentic” in her work on the game’s soundtrack.

I’ve reached out to Activision Blizzard for comment on Schachner’s departure.

Activision Blizzard are currently the subject of a number of legal actions, labour disputes and allegations of workplace harassment. Rock Paper Shotgun will continue to write about these issues, as well as covering Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to cover subjects of interest to our readers. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.