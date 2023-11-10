Best MW3 DG-58 loadout and class setup

Looking to build the best DG-58 loadout in Modern Warfare 3? The DG-58's one of the new ARs on the block in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and its high accuracy and handling make it one of the more attractive options for burst rifles. The damage and range could both use some upping, however, and the recoil's a pain without the right set of attachments. This is where we come in.

In this guide, we'll break down our favourite DG-58 loadout, including the best attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and all the equipment that you need to transform this newbie gun into a quality weapon worthy of competing with Modern Warfare's AR mainstays.

Why use the DG-58 in MW3?

If you're familiar with other three-shot burst weapons like the M16, the DG-58 is worth a try to see if you like it better. Its starting stats, while mediocre in damage and low in range and recoil, are solid in all other areas, and it also handles like smooth butter on the field. This is a good gun for players trying to get a feel for bullpup Assault Rifles, and a little outfitting to reduce the recoil will guarantee a killstreak or three. There's also a possibility that this gun will rise in MW3's meta especially if other ARs get nerfed, so AR wielders should stay ready to keep an eye on this weapon.

Best DG-58 loadout in MW3

Muzzle: Cronen OP44

Barrel: CDG T-25 Light Barrel

Stock: Extended TP-9 Buttplate

Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Optic: Corio Enforcer Optic

Our loadout here is designed to boost the DG-58's already considerable accuracy even higher, while offering fixes to recoil and range to make this gun more competitive on the field. Mobility will also get a slightly lesser upgrade, and damage output will remain decent but not spectacular - though that's going to be the case with most of the three-shot ARs in Modern Warfare 3.

Muzzle: Cronen 44

The Cronen OP44 will go a long way towards making the jittering on this gun less noticable with a significant boost to vertical recoil handling and a smaller bumpt to horizontal recoil. ADS speed and aiming idle sway take a hit in return, but the DG-58's handling stat is high enough to endure this.

Barrel: CDG T-25 Light Barrel

The CDG T-25 Light Barrel is an excellent lightweight option for improving the DG-58's performance. Bullet velocity and range get a great boost, while aim walking steadiness, aim walking speed, and movement speed all increase as well. Hipfire and tac stance speed as well as sprint to fire speed take a hit, but we'll balance those out with our stock.

Stock: Extended TP-9 Buttplate

You'll need the Extended TP-9 Buttplate to keep this gun from bouncing all over the place everytime you make those three-burst shots. Tac Stance spread and recoil control get the big buffs here, and there are some minor drops to handling, but nothing that'll be noticable in the long run.

Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

For even more improvements to handling, accuracy, and recoil, we go with the Phase-3 Grip. By now, accuracy should be pretty darn high with the DG-58, ensuring that your shots will always hit the mark even if you aren't the fastest on the map.

Optic: >Corio Enforcer Optic

Optics are really a matter of personal preference in MW3, but since the default range on the DG-58 isn't great, you're definitely going to want something to help you shoot farther. We chose the Corio Enforcer Optic for a nice, precise boost, but you could reasonably go with a smaller optic like the SZ Recharge-DX. If you really want to be bold and send this gun's accuracy to extreme levels, use a sniper optic.

Best DG-58 class setup: Secondary weapon

Renetti.

The fast-firing Renetti makes for a nice complementary handgun to the DG-58 at close range. Its smooth handling makes it an easy switch for DG-58 gunners who need a small weapon while ducking into any of the buildings on Favela or similar maps, and its high accuracy ensures that you won't miss shots in the middle of a firefight.

Best DG-58 class setup: Perks and Equipment

Infantry Vest, Stalker Boots, Quick-Grip Gloves, Mag Holster, Frag Grenade, Munitions Box.

Our loadout doesn't emphasize mobility too heavily, so the Infantry Vest is a welcome option for the tactical sprint buff. The Stalker Boots will provide increased strafe and ADS movement speed, though you could also go for the Running Sneakers if you'd rather make your tactical sprint duration longer. The Quick-Grip Gloves will let us easily switch to our Renetti, and the Mag Holster will ensure that our reloads are speedy and unobtrusive.

For tactical and lethal support against enemies, go with a Stun Grenade to knock 'em senseless and then a Frag Grenade to blow 'em up. Finally, we've selected the Munitions Box to keep us locked and loaded all day.

Best DG-58 alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

SVA 545.

If you like burst shot rifles and want to try something with more oomph and finesse, why not veer towards the SVA 545? The hyperburst on this heavy duty gun will knock an enemy's socks off as long as you cant accurately aim your first two shots. You'll probably be making plenty of headshots with our DG-58, so it's worth experimenting with the SVA 545 to see if you can keep that momentum going with a slightly trickier weapon.

That all there is to the matter of creating the best possible DG-58 loadout in MW3. To see how the DG-58 stacks up against the other 100+ guns in the game, check out our guide to the best guns in Modern Warfare 3. Alternatively, you can check out our guides on the best Sniper Rifle, best LMG, and best Shotgun in MW3 if you want to get to grips with a different section of the weapons roster.