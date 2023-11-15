Best MW3 TAQ-56 loadout and class setup

What is the best TAQ-56 loadout in MW3?? The TAQ-56's the definition of a reliable, good-for-beginners Assault Rifle in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Previously dubbed the SCAR-L in the original Modern Warfare trilogy, it lacked the popularity and power of other guns like the M4 when it returned in MW2. In Modern Warfare 3, it's not quite the cream of the crop, but with some tweaking, it's still a good gun that'll drop the opposition easily.

In this guide, we'll explain our favourite TAQ-56 loadout, including the best attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and all the equipment that you need to keep this workhorse of a weapon competitive.

Check out our ultimate beginner's guide for Warzone 2.0. Join vid bud Liam as he gives you all the tips and tricks you need to survive within Warzone and DMZ.

Why use the TAQ-56 in MW3?

The TAQ-56 comes in somewhere at the middle of the pack. While not the most jaw-dropping firearm in Modern Warfare 3, it's still a quality gun with fire rate, accuracy, and handling stats that all start at above average values. If you're working on unlocking Assault Rifles and still growing accustomed to ARs in general, this is a good weapon to utilise in the interim. With a few attachments, it can also serve as a dependable choice in the vast majority of multiplayer matches. For a look at how the TAQ-56 compares to other guns, see our extensive rundown of Modern Warfare 3's weapon stats.

Best TAQ-56 loadout in MW3

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

Barrel: 12" Tacshort Barrel

Underbarrel: FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip

Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Our TAQ-56 loadout is centered around a large increase in recoil control. Damage, accuracy, and handling will also all improve. Range and mobility remain our lowest stats, but a good close-quarters secondary weapon will cover us well enough to let these values slide.

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

We begin our loadout with the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor, which gives us additional recoil control, bullet velocity, a tiny increase to damage range, and the always-great option of having our shots undetectable by radar. Handling takes a hit with a drop to speed, but our other attachments will balance things out.

Barrel: 12" Tacshort Barrel

The 12" Tacshort Barrel fixes the drop to ADS speed that our VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor caused, and grants a plus to hipfire and tace stance spread as well. If you'd rather emphasise bullet velocity and range, you can go with the 17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel instead.

Underbarrel: FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip

Out of the many available underbarrels, we decided to choose the FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip for a valuable bump to horizontal recoil, aiming idle sway, gun kick control, and aim walking steadiness. The XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop is also a very good option that trades these values for greater sprint to fire and ADS speed.

Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

Our rear grip is the FSS Combat Grip. All of the available rear grips are valid choices, but we picked the best one to give us that much-needed recoil control to keep our shots clean and well-aimed.

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Our final selection is the Cronen Mini Pro as our optic. There are a lot of options available here, and if you've got access to Aftermarket Parts after fully ranking this gun, you should check out the Cronen Intlas MSP-12. In the meanwhile, the Cronen Mini Pro combined well with this gun in MW2 and was a nice all-around choice for a clear sight and clean blue dot. The same is still true in Modern Warfare 3.

Best TAQ-56 class setup: Secondary weapon

Lockwood 300.

The TAQ-56's damage output isn't punchy enough to compete with other heavy hitters at close-range. You may want to pair this weapon with a shotgun to pick up the slack, and we rate the Lockwood 300 as our current favourite in the game.

Best TAQ-56 class setup: Perks and Equipment

Overkill Vest, Quick-Grip Gloves, Tactical Pads, Ghost T/V Camo, Frag Grenade, Battle Rage.

To ensure that you can use the Lockwood 300 as a secondary, equip the Overkill Vest and the Quick-Grip Gloves. We've gone with the Tactical Pads for increases to slide distance and the ability to ADS while sliding, but the Stalker Boots or Lightweight Boots are also good choices.

The Ghost T/V Camo will keep you off enemy radar while moving, and a good old fashioned Frag Grenade will serve as quality explosive backup when you're outgunned. Take Battle Rage for a handy health boost, especially in those clutch moments when you've got to switch to your shotgun and wade in close.

Best TAQ-56 alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

M4 or MCW.

The M4 and the MCW are both our top-tier picks for Assault Rifles at the moment. Since both boast better stats than the TAQ-56 - at least until they get nerfed - these are the guns to gravitate towards once you're ready to experiment with other ARs.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

With that, we're done with the best TAQ-56 loadout. Be sure to check out our guide to the best guns in Modern Warfare 3. If you want more on weapons similar to the TAQ-56, take a look at our guide to the best Assault Rifles in Modern Warfare 3.