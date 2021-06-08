Chivalry 2 Agatha or Mason: which side should you pick?

If you've played through the tutorial of Chivalry 2, you'll have seen the game prompt you to pick a side: the Agatha Knights, or the Mason Order. What's the difference between these two sides? Does your choice here affect the game itself, and can you change your decision? We'll answer all these questions and delve into the lore of Agatha and Mason in Chivalry 2 below.

Chivalry 2: Agatha or Mason?

Before you start to tear your hair out over which of the two sides in Chivalry to join, you should know that this choice is purely cosmetic and makes no difference to the fighting itself.

You can choose either Agatha or Mason at the beginning of every match, and you can also switch sides after you die, as long as the balance of players allows it. If you join the Agatha Knights, you and your teammates will be wearing blue. If you join the Mason Order, you and your allies will be clad in red. You may also have different voice lines, insults, and so on. That's really where the differences end, so you may as well ask yourself: do you prefer the colour red or the colour blue?

However, there's also the roleplay element and the lore to consider. In the world of Chivalry, the Agatha Knights and the Mason Order have very different roots and stories. So if you do care about the lore, you might want to consider reading a little about both sides below to figure out where you belong.

Agatha Knights backstory

The Agatha Knights are the loyalists of Chivalry. They are highly religious, care greatly about bloodlines and birthrights, and as sworn defenders of the crown they will fight with honour even to their dying breaths.

Here's what the game has to say about Agatha:

The Agathian Knights were created when King Argon I, king of Olde Agatha, conquered the disparate kingdoms in the Unification War. Their leadership is dominated by the nobility of Agatha, especially well-to-do families from the rich provinces. They are highly religious with a strong sense of birthright, loyalty, and honour. Their love of justice, coin and beauty leads them to greatness and folly.

Agatha, led by the Steward King Feydrid Kearn, was utterly crushed by the Mason Order at the end of The Civil War (Chivalry 1) and now returns under the leadership of Argon II.

Having suffered a recent defeat to a ruthless enemy, there is a growing yet not uniform desire to cast aside the mercies once shown by their kind.

Mason Order backstory

The Mason Order was founded by General Malric after the death of King Argon I, and values strength above all else. Those of the Mason Order sought first to do away with the antiquated ways of the people of Agatha, and then, after their success in Chivalry 1, to consolidate their power and quash rebellions lest history repeat itself, this time with Mason as the victims.

Here's what the game has to say about Mason:

The Mason Order was founded by the rebellious General Malric in the wake of Argon I's death during The Crusade. The forming of the Order led to the First Civil War, from which, after much bloodshed and grueling siege, the Masons emerged victorious. After securing the remainder of the Kingdom under his rule, Malric set out to replenish the strength of his army and leave no question as to the legitimacy of his rule.

The core Mason values of strength, discipline and ferocity are the driving force in everything they do. The embarassment of defeat to the foreign Tenosians birthed the desire in Malric to reforge the lands and people of Agatha to be harder and stronger. The commoners most afflicted by his wrath are his most arden supporters, for those among them who consider themselves strong would pay any price to be given the opportunity to rise about the crushing limits of birthright and piety.

