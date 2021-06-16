Chivalry 2 crossplay: does it exist?

Chivalry 2 was released to PC, Xbox, and Playstation users all at once on 8th June, but many players are still confused about who exactly they're playing against in these bloodsoaked battlefields, and what device they might be using to play the game. Below I'll answer the question: does Chivalry 2 have crossplay? And I'll also explain whether there's anything that can or need be done about it.

Does Chivalry 2 have crossplay support?

Yes, Chivalry 2 does have crossplay. This means you'll be able to play with and against players who are on different devices and consoles to you. PC players, Xbox players, and Playstation players can all busy themselves chopping each other's heads off with no issue.

There is no crossplay setting in Chivalry 2's menu: it is automatically enabled and there's no way to turn it off. It's unlikely that this will change in the future either, but if it does I'll be sure to update this page with the latest information.

It also seems as though there's no way to tell if a particular player is playing on PC or console. There's no icon next to their names like you might find in many other games with crossplay functionality. This isn't a terrible surprise, because knowing whether or not someone has access to aim assist is much less important in a melee-focused game like Chivalry 2 than in a shooter. But it still would be quite interesting to see who is playing on what machine.

Anyway, that answers the question of whether crossplay exists in Chivalry 2 (in case you missed it: the answer is no). While you're here, be sure to brush up on your Chivalric skills with our tips on winning any fight, even when outnumbered. Elsewhere, there's our primer on the best weapons in Chivalry 2 and the best classes and subclasses to use.