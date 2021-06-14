Chivalry 2 weapons: the best weapons in Chivalry 2 explained

Chivalry 2 gives players access to a dizzying variety of weapons of different types. Each one has its own set of pros and cons - but inevitably, for some weapons the pros vastly outweigh the cons. If you want the very best chance of topping the leaderboard in any match, check out our list of the best weapons in Chivalry 2 below.

Chivalry 2 best weapons

Your choice of weapon in Chivalry 2 is not quite as important as it is in certain other medieval slasher games such as Mordhau. Everything is pretty balanced, all things considered. But of course, there are certain weapons which have climbed to the top in terms of effectiveness, and therefore popularity.

Below I'll talk in more depth about six of the best weapons in Chivalry 2: the Messer, Short Sword, Longsword, Polehammer, Maul, and Halberd. Each of them offers a unique combination of advantages which can tip the scales of any fight in your favour, whether it's a 1v1 duel or a chaotic 1vX mosh pit.

Messer: the best weapon in Chivalry 2

Most of the playerbase agrees that the Messer is Chivalry 2's best weapon right now. This beastly two-handed sword deals tremendous damage with all of its attack types, and it's surprisingly fast for its size. The Messer's reach means you'll only really be noticeably out-ranged by phenomenally long weapons like the Halberd and Two-Handed Spear; otherwise, you're likely to be the one out-ranging the enemy. A phenomenal weapon both in 1v1s and when outnumbered.

Available to: Raider (Vanguard 2), Crusader (Knight 3)

Damage type: Cut

Short Sword

The Short Sword is unbelievably strong considering it's a secondary weapon. It's able to go toe-to-toe with most primary weapons in terms of damage, and while its range is obviously lacking, its speed can completely overwhelm even experienced players if the tempo swings in your favour. All it takes a single good hit, and your barrage of quick stabs and hard-to-read feints can end a fight in seconds.

Available to: Longbowman (Archer 1), Crossbowman (Archer 2), Ambusher (Vanguard 3), Poleman (Footman 1), Man At Arms (Footman 2), Guardian (Knight 2)

Damage type: Cut

Longsword

The Longsword is a great all-rounder, and comes very close to matching the Messer - close enough, in fact, that most players are unlikely to feel much difference in effectiveness. The Longsword's reach and damage makes its stabs in particular quite devastating, but the true power of the Longsword is its versatility. It's a weapon that will do you will with any attack in any situation.

Available to: Officer (Knight 1)

Damage type: Cut

Polehammer

The Polehammer is possibly my favourite weapon to use at the moment. It's a blunt weapon, which means it deals tremendous damage to Knights, and to a lesser extent Footmen too. The downside is that it doesn't swing through to hit multiple enemies unless you use a heavy attack, which limits its effectiveness slightly in 1vX scenarios. But it's fast, has great reach, and incredible damage across the board.

Available to: Poleman (Footman 1)

Damage type: Blunt (+50% vs Knights, +35% vs Footmen)

Maul

The Maul is the slowest, highest-damage weapon in Chivalry 2. It's a tough weapon to master, and you'll be punished hard for missing your hit; but what saves the Maul from mediocrity is that if you land a hit then you can immediately start your next hit, which means as long as you connect, the Maul doesn't actually feel that slow. Add to this the fact that it can two-shot any enemy (unless you stab, which deals lower damage), and you've got a truly terrifying weapon, particularly in the hands of a skilled fighter.

Available to: Devastator (Vanguard 1)

Damage Type: Blunt (+50% vs Knights, +35% vs Footmen)

Halberd

The Halberd's claim to fame is that it is the longest weapon in Chivalry 2 according to the in-game stats. It deals pretty decent damage across the board, but the real strength of the Halberd is that if you can learn to properly utilise its range, enemies will have a very hard time closing the distance between you. It's effectively a zoning tool that punishes players for attempting to push you. If you don't perform very well in 1vX situations, then the Halberd will help keep enemies at bay so you're not overwhelmed as often.

Available to: Poleman (Footman 1)

Damage type: Chop (+25% vs Knights, +17.5% vs Footmen)

Those are my picks for the best weapons in Chivalry 2 right now. While you're here, be sure to get the full picture of the current meta by reading our page on the best class and subclass in Chivalry 2.