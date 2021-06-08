Chivalry 2 classes: which is the best class and subclass in Chivalry 2?

Chivalry 2 is upon us, and it is therefore time to wage war in the name of the Mason Order or the Agatha Knights. But far more important than the side you choose is the class and subclass, which determine your character's stats, equipment, and abilities.

Find out the best class in Chivalry 2 below, where we'll walk you through the different class stats and the strengths and weaknesses of each class and subclass in the game.

Best class in Chivalry 2

Chivalry 2 features a class system that bears many similarities to its predecessor, Chivalry 1. But in Chivalry 2, there are also 3 subclasses per class, which adds far more variety to the battlefield by introducing new abilities, items, and weapons.

In my opinion the best class in Chivalry 2 is the Vanguard. High damage is hugely important in Chivalry 2, both in 1v1 fights and while outnumbered; and so the Vanguard rises to the top thanks to its glass cannon nature, which allows you to change the tide of battle more easily than with other characters - as long as you can master Chivalry's combat and defend yourself and your low health pool from all oncoming attacks.

We'll go over the Vanguard and the other classes in greater detail below. You'll also find our breakdowns of each subclass in the below sections.

Chivalry 2 class stats

Here are the stats of the different classes in Chivalry 2:

Max Health Move Speed Stamina Archer 90 100 50 Vanguard 130 120 100 Footman 150 100 80 Knight 175 80 80

Your stats will remain the same whichever subclass you pick. All that changes with the subclass is your starting gear and abilities.

Archer

The Archer is the only dedicated ranged class in Chivalry 2, and there can only be a certain number of Archers on each team, to prevent arrow spam. The Archer's strength obviously lies with their ability to inflict damage from afar without exposing themselves.

But Archers need to be both swift and accurate to stay alive and effective, and they also need to learn how to fight better-armed players with their secondary melee weapons if an enemy gets too close, or you'll simply end up feeding the other team. Archers have the lowest Health and Stamina of all classes, and movement speed on par with a Footman.

Archers are absolutely necessary on a team, because they can easily swing the tide of battle by safely interrupting individual 1v1 fights and helping your team gain momentum. They're a high skill ceiling class; a bad archer is really quite a hindrance, but a great archer can seem nigh-impossible to defeat.

Archer subclasses:

Longbowman (my favourite): an archer who uses a Longbow and can place down spike traps and braziers for igniting arrows. The Longbow is a relatively fast-firing archery weapon, but it drains stamina and loses accuracy the longer you aim with it.

(my favourite): an archer who uses a Longbow and can place down spike traps and braziers for igniting arrows. The Longbow is a relatively fast-firing archery weapon, but it drains stamina and loses accuracy the longer you aim with it. Crossbowman : an archer who uses a Crossbow and can place down immobile Pavise shields for cover, and Banners that heal nearby allies over time. The Crossbow deals strong blunt damage (great against Knights and Footmen) but is slow to reload, and you must stand still while reloading, leaving you vulnerable.

: an archer who uses a Crossbow and can place down immobile Pavise shields for cover, and Banners that heal nearby allies over time. The Crossbow deals strong blunt damage (great against Knights and Footmen) but is slow to reload, and you must stand still while reloading, leaving you vulnerable. Skirmisher: a hybrid archery/melee subclasses which makes uses of javelins or throwing axes, either of which can be used both at range and in melee alongside a light shield. Their quiver ability allows them to restock all javelins/axes. Not as strong at range as the other subclasses, but makes up for it with greater versatility and defence.

Vanguard

The Vanguard boasts the highest movement speed and stamina of any class, and can also wield the very strongest two-handed weapons. This is balanced by the Vanguard's low health pool, which makes them a prime target for enemy Archers and, well, basically everyone else.

The Vanguard's signature move is the Leaping Strike, which is a charge attack that deals massive damage to whoever it hits; but it's a tricky move to land correctly, and it often leaves you rather vulnerable, so it's most useful in 1v1 situations where you're unlikely to be overwhelmed too quickly.

The Vanguard is a very strong class because sheer skill can offset its primary disadvantage (the low health pool). A good Vanguard is just as hard to kill as anyone else, and their ability to wield devastating one-shot weapons like the Maul means there's very little room for error when facing a Vanguard.

Vanguard subclasses:

Devastator (my favourite): The drawback of a sub-par secondary weapon allows for the advantage of wielding the very strongest two-handed weapons in the game as the Devastator. This subclass also comes equipped with throwable Mallets and an Oil Pot that covers a patch of ground in flames.

(my favourite): The drawback of a sub-par secondary weapon allows for the advantage of wielding the very strongest two-handed weapons in the game as the Devastator. This subclass also comes equipped with throwable Mallets and an Oil Pot that covers a patch of ground in flames. Raider : The only subclass in the game that can equip a primary weapon in both primary and secondary slots. Make the most of this advantage by equipping weapons with different damage types so you can deal with different classes easily. The Raider's War Horn boosts nearby allies' health regen for a short time.

: The only subclass in the game that can equip a primary weapon in both primary and secondary slots. Make the most of this advantage by equipping weapons with different damage types so you can deal with different classes easily. The Raider's War Horn boosts nearby allies' health regen for a short time. Ambusher: The Ambusher enjoys a +35% damage bonus when attacking from behind. They use low-damage but fast-acting melee weapons, alongside throwing knives which can be replenished using the Quiver ability. Great for players who can use the Vanguard's mobility for hit-and-run attacks.

Footman

The Footman has middling stats across the board, and is a great starting point if you're unsure which class to pick. They're more heavily armoured than Vanguards and Archers, and they can use their Bandage Kits to heal up any damage taken, making them startlingly survivable.

The Footman's signature ability is the Sprint Charge, which allows them to deal high damage while sprinting forward towards an enemy. The effect is similar to the Vanguard's Leaping Strike, but a little less risky as it's easier to land and doesn't leave you quite as vulnerable afterwards

The Footman subclasses take the class in very different directions, which makes it a bit difficult to judge the power of the class as a whole; but they're strong and versatile warriors, and shouldn't be underestimated just because they lack the focus of the other classes.

Footman subclasses:

Poleman : The Poleman makes use of very long two-handed weapons with excellent reach, and the ability to tackle enemies to the ground. They can also place spike traps much like the Longbowman, and they enjoy a +25% damage bonus with Footman Sprint Charge attacks.

: The Poleman makes use of very long two-handed weapons with excellent reach, and the ability to tackle enemies to the ground. They can also place spike traps much like the Longbowman, and they enjoy a +25% damage bonus with Footman Sprint Charge attacks. Man At Arms (my favourite): Built for agility, the Man At Arms nearly reaches the Vanguard's movement speed when using one-handed weapons, and their dash cooldown time is halved, allowing them to dance around enemies with their sword (or mace) and shield combo.

(my favourite): Built for agility, the Man At Arms nearly reaches the Vanguard's movement speed when using one-handed weapons, and their dash cooldown time is halved, allowing them to dance around enemies with their sword (or mace) and shield combo. Field Engineer: The Field Engineer deals double damage to breakable objects, and can also place down walls and spike traps. They use a decent Sledgehammer is a primary weapon, but this is their only weapon, so there's nothing to fall back on.

Knight

The Knight is the highest-health and most heavily armoured class in Chivalry 2, and they are build for blocking and absorbing damage - though they can also hit as hard as anyone else.

The Knight charges their special ability by blocking and taking damage, so you can't be cautious and cagey when playing as a Knight. Knights are built to be in the middle of the battlefield, soaking up damage and hopefully surviving against even multiple opponents at once.

The downside to playing as the Knight is that they are very slow, even at full charge - although they do enjoy the class-wide ability to tackle opponents to the ground if you have reached your max speed while approaching a target.

Knight subclasses:

Officer : The Officer boasts a powerful array of versatile weapons, along with throwing knives for limited ranged effectiveness. They can use their Trumpet to boost ally health regen for a short time, but they also suffer from a 50% increased dash cooldown, making them the least mobile subclass in the game.

: The Officer boasts a powerful array of versatile weapons, along with throwing knives for limited ranged effectiveness. They can use their Trumpet to boost ally health regen for a short time, but they also suffer from a 50% increased dash cooldown, making them the least mobile subclass in the game. Guardian (my favourite): The Guardian uses one-handed weapons alongside a massive tower shield which helps them to block attacks and quickly charge their special ability: a plantable Banner which heals nearby allies over time. They are by far the tankiest subclass in the game.

(my favourite): The Guardian uses one-handed weapons alongside a massive tower shield which helps them to block attacks and quickly charge their special ability: a plantable Banner which heals nearby allies over time. They are by far the tankiest subclass in the game. Crusader: The Crusader suffers from the same 50% increased dash cooldown as the Officer, but their dangerous combination of two-handed, one-handed, and ranged weapons make them fearsome in any situation. They can also throw an Oil Pot which bursts into flames on the ground where it lands.

That's all 4 classes and all 12 subclasses in Chivalry explained in great detail, so hopefully now you have a good idea of which type of warrior best compliments your playstyle. While you're here, be sure also to check out our page on whether to pick Agatha or Mason.