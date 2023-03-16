If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Cities: Skylines reveals its last content roadmap after 8 years of support

The last stops arrive in March and May

Kaan Serin avatar
News by Kaan Serin Contributor
Published on
A Cities: Skylines graphic split three ways, showing off different buildings for the next batch of World Tour content packs.

After 8 years of mega city-building, developer Colossal Order are moving onto their sequel Cities: Skylines 2, but the first game isn’t done just yet. Paradox have announced a roadmap for Cities: Skylines which will receive its last few content drops over the next few months. After taking us to Korea, Cities: Skylines will continue its world tour with three new Content Creator Packs on March 22nd - next Wednesday - and a Colossal Order-developed mini-expansion in May.

Watch on YouTube

Next week’s Content Creator Packs include Africa In Miniature which is adding 28 new buildings inspired by the continent's diverse architecture. Sports Venue is bringing big stadiums and community sports parks to the game, complete with animations for baseball and football (the American and normal kind.) Finally, Shopping Malls adds 60 assets that’ll let your citizens splurge in various shops and fictional fast-food chains.

The packs are accompanied by three themed radio stations: JADIA, 80’s Movies Tunes, and Pop-Punk, adding over 40 new tracks to jam out to while you build your ideal metropolis. Although, I find that city-builders are quite good podcast games. A free update will also launch on March 22nd to improve the game’s transport systems.

A roadmap with tiled artwork for Cities: Skylines' content packs for March and May

As for May, the roadmap reveals three more packs: Industrial Evolution, Brooklyn And Queens, and Railroads Of Japan, with two more radio stations. The mini-expansion is called Vacation With Us, but aside from its sunny holiday theme, no concrete details have been revealed yet.

That’s all for Cities: Skylines, a game that’s received substantial support over the years, flinging itself onto our list of the best management games on PC. Paradox have committed to general support for the rest of 2023, but with Cities: Skylines 2 incoming, it’s time to pass the torch.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
More News
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Kaan Serin avatar

Kaan Serin

Contributor

Kaan is currently an English and Film student who spends more time thinking about food than his degree. Also, trying to cut down on sharing unprompted video game trivia.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch