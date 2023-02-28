Paradox are revealing new games from the Cities: Skylines and Battletech devs next week

Publisher Paradox Interactive are preparing to announce three new games and four expansions at their Paradox Announcement Show airing next week - an announcement of an announcement if you like. The Paradox Announcement show will go live at 6pm CET/ 5pm GMT/ 9am PT on March 6th and you can catch the show on Paradox's official YouTube and Twitch channels.

The show’s contents are a mystery, but Paradox did name the three developers who are bringing new reveals. We’ll be seeing a new project from Paradox Tectonic, who are working with former EA exec Rod Humble. The show will also have the latest from Harebrained Schemes, the creators of the cult RPG Shadowrun Trilogy and Battletech, the mecha strategy game. Finally, Colossal Order - the devs behind the urban planning sim Cities Skyline - will show up with a new game, too. I’m curious to see if these reveals are sequels to those beloved series, or if they’re entirely original concepts. Either way, we’ll find out next week.

Paradox were more enigmatic about the new expansions and free updates that are part of the show. The publisher has a bucketload of ongoing titles including their grand strategy games Stellaris and Crusader Kings 3, both of which are candidates for a potential appearance. We’ll also be getting news from Paradox Arc, the company’s indie-publishing label. The show is “presented in partnership with Xbox,” which probably doesn’t mean much, outside of possible Game Pass announcements.

One notable absence in Paradox’s lineup is Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, a game that’s been delayed a bunch of times, lost a longtime series writer and switched development over to an unnamed studio. Last we heard, Paradox were “happy with the progress on the project,” although they still kept the studio's name a secret. I wouldn’t expect the cult sequel to show up, but then again, vampires stalk the shadows and strike when you least expect them.