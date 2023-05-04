The Electronic Wireless Show podcast S2 Episode 14: the optional content cometh
On account of not loads happening in the last week apart from the Actiblizz acquisition news, which I do not want to talk about under any circumstances, the Electronic Wireless Show podcast talks this week about DLC, because a couple of good games got some DLCs - good, but different games getting different kinds of DLC expansions. Thus we discuss DLCs in general and what the difference is between a live service game and a game that is supported with DLC for years. As usual, we all talk about what we've been playing - what's up with Redfall, y'all? - and have some recommendations. The mini-game this week is to imagine feeding beans to Quentin Tarantino.
- The Case Of The Golden Idol is getting some prequel cases set in a different time and at different locations, hooray!
- Cities: Skylines is getting its very last DLC before the sequel comes out, adding different kids of hotels and such.
- Here's my article with Failbetter about not making a DLC.
- Other games we mention in relation to weird or notable DLC cycles: Stellaris, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Frostpunk's The Last Autumn DLC, Dragon Age Inquisition, Mass Effect, and Dishonored.
- Speaking of Arkane games, James has been playing Redfall. Nate's been enjoying a blast from the past with Gears Tactics, and I hadn't really been playing much apart from PowerWash Simulator (although secretly I'd been playing the Park Beyond beta build).
Recommendations this week are the film Nobody starring Bob Odenkirk, American Mustard flavoured James Gin, apparently, and to please buy my book (other stores are available), thank you.