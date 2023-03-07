Corsair's fastest PCIe 4.0 SSD is down to £164 for 2TB (was £230+!)

Earlier this year we highlighted a deal on the Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 2TB, which dropped to £200 - a fair price for one of the very fastest SSDs on the market. Now though, the same drive is down to £164, a scorching-hot deal for this level of flash-based firepower and one well worth bringing up again!

Looking at the specs of the MP600 Pro LPX, there's plenty to be impressed about, with high figures for both sequential speeds (single large files) and random speeds (reading lots of smaller files). That makes it well-suited for gaming, cutting down load times, but also great for content creation, such as exporting or transcoding 4K video files.

Here's past Will reporting live from the scene of our last Corsair MP600 Pro LPX SSD article:

...its sequential speeds of 7100MB/s for reads and 6800MB/s place it amongst the upper echelons of PCIe 4.0 drives, but its incredible random speeds of up to 1.0M IOPS reads and 1.2M IOPS writes also mean it's one of the fastest drives for game loads too. Those specs should put it amongst the recently released Samsung 990 Pro and WD SN850x, or maybe half a step behind, but well ahead of SATA drives, PCIe 3.0 drives and even 'first-gen' PCIe 4.0 drives that often topped out around 500K IOPS.

So - quite a fast drive here!

It's also worth noting that it comes with a heatsink, so it works well in most PCs but you might prefer something without a heatsink (eg the cheaper, also-discounted-today and similarly-but-not-quite-as-performant Crucial P5 Plus 2TB) for laptops or small form factor PCs where having even a low profile heatsink isn't always workable. Note that the Corsair MP600 Pro LPX drive also suits the PS5, which is a nice bonus too - even though we know you're all true blue PC gamers here, yes sir!

In any case, I hope this is useful and be sure to let me if there's anything that you're looking for in the comments below - perhaps I can do a whole article dedicated to solving your problem! Until then, farewell!