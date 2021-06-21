Crucial's MX500 2TB SSD reaches £140, a historic low price

The Crucial MX500 is one of the best SATA SSDs on the market, and today it's been discounted quite heavily over on Amazon. The roomy 2TB model has been dropped to £140, significantly below the £175 mark it's been offered at for the past three months - and nearly £25 less than the last time we highlighted it on sale!

That's a best-ever price for a drive that performs consistently well in testing, thanks to TLC NAND - a more expensive form of flash memory that tends to be left out of cheaper high capacity SSDs like the Samsung 860 Qvo. QLC drives can still perform well, but they do suffer from worse sustained random write performance and slightly poorer longevity, so the MX500 can be a worthwhile upgrade - especially if you're planning to use the drive to install your operating system.

To give you a bit of context, the Crucial MX500 and the Samsung 870 Evo are usually held up as the two best SATA SSDs ever, with the 870 Evo offering a higher longevity rating (700 TBW versus 2400 TBW) but also coming in at a higher price (currently £148). It's unlikely that you'll reach either figure on a 1TB drive, but if you tend to use drives heavily for years and years, it might be worth paying that £8 premium!

Either way, remember that you need a Prime membership for these deals, but you can sign up for a free 30 day trial if you haven't had Prime for the last 12 months (then cancel it after placing your order if you don't need it any more). Also, you can get an extra £7 with a top-up of £50, so if you can be bothered with this extra step, then the price of the MX500 comes down to £134.

That's it for now, but be sure to check out our other Amazon Prime Day deals - including an £85 NVMe SSD and our roundup of the best Prime Day 2021 PC gaming deals right here and our long-running category o' hardware deals over in this corner.