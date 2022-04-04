Crucial's SSD lineup is discounted for Easter in the UK

Crucial make some of the best SSDs in the industry, and here at RPS we have a particular fondness for their portable SSDs, which are both reasonably priced and way faster than any flash drive or portable hard drive that you've ever tried. Several of their drives have been discounted for Easter in the UK, so we've rounded up a few of our favourites for your enjoyment.

First up: the Crucial X8. This drive is the fastest portable option that the Idahoan company offers, with read speeds up to 1050MB/s and sizes of 1TB and 2TB - and both options are top deals on Amazon UK right now. The 2TB model is actually the better value here, and it's well worth getting if you like keeping a large amount of files ready to go - whether that's game installs or Ultra HD videos. I personally use the 1TB model to move video files from my PC to the TV downstairs to watch, and it's surprising how quickly you can fill up a 1TB drive with 4K footage. In Katharine's testing back in 2020, she found it performed better than competing Samsung drives while costing less.

If you don't need as fast a drive, and instead want to max out your capacity, then the Crucial X6 is half the speed and darn near half the price. You can also get it in some truly massive sizes, from 500GB all the way up to 4TB. Happily, some of those giant models are on sale, with the flagship 4TB model costing £252 - just £100 more than the X8 for double the storage. You can also get it with a USB-C to USB-A adapter for £262, but I don't think that's a particularly compelling offer.

Finally, the Crucial BX500 is an internal drive that RPS called 'a great value gaming SSD' - and it's down to £79 for a 1TB model. That's a good price for a SATA SSD of this size, although the Crucial P2 somewhat steals the show by being about four times faster and seven quid cheaper in a more convenient M.2 form factor. Still, if you're using an older PC that doesn't have any free NVMe slots, then the BX500 is still a decent pick. Here are links to both options:

There are some more Crucial Easter deals kicking about, but we reckon these are the cream of the crop so we'll leave it there. Thanks very much for joining us once more, and we'll see you again tomorrow for more hot dealz!