If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Diablo 4 crossplay and cross-progression: What to know

Good news: You can play with your friends on all the main platforms

An image of Diablo 4 Lilith.
Image Credit: Blizzard
Whitney Meers avatar
Guide by Whitney Meers Contributor
Published on

Is Diablo 4 crossplay and cross-progression across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation? The short answer is yes, but there are some specific things you'll want to know about Diablo 4 crossplay and cross-progression before jumping into Blizzard's forthcoming action RPG.

Here's what you need to know about crossplay and cross-progression in Diablo 4.

Watch on YouTube

Does Diablo 4 have crossplay?

The Blizzard team has confirmed via multiple support forums and tweets that Diablo 4 will have crossplay, also known as cross-platform play. This means PC players should have no issue playing with friends on PlayStation and Xbox.

Players who want to take advantage of crossplay must have a Battle.net account, which you can use to find and add friends. To play the game, you must also have a constant internet connection, as there is no offline play and no offline crossplay. You and your friends will also need to connect to the same server to play together.

Diablo 4 will have couch co-op, though it is a console-exclusive feature and therefore not available on PC. Fortunately, couch co-op only requires one account in order to play together. Couch co-op players do not have to own the game individually.

A demonic entity prepares to dight in Diablo 4.

Does Diablo 4 have cross-progression?

People who play Diablo 4 on PC but also want to carry on their save file on an Xbox or PlayStation will be happy to know that Diablo 4 does has cross-progression, also known as cross-save.

This also means that cosmetics, even those sold as platform exclusives, will be available across player accounts regardless of the platform. Battle pass progression, including for the base game and the upgraded version that offers cosmetic rewards, will also save across platforms. Any goodies earned from a battle pass will be applied account-wide.

Unfortunately, those who want to play Diablo 4 on different platforms will also need to own the game on those different platforms, so you'll need to buy it twice if you want to play on another platform.

Diablo 4 crossplay will feature gameplay mechanics such as the ones shown in this battle.

If you do decide to buy Diablo 4 on multiple platforms, though, any in-game characters you create, and any loot you earn, will be accessible from any version of the game you own. That means you only need to buy the battle pass once, as you can access it and all its rewards from every platform as long you own the standard version of the game on those platforms. All cosmetics earned or purchased are also tied to the player account, meaning they will be available to players whether they log in on PC, Xbox, or PlayStation.

That's everything we know about Diablo 4 crossplay and cross-progression. If you're planning to play Blizzard's newest game, you'll want to check out our picks for the best Diablo 4 Barbarian build, the best Diablo 4 Rogue build, and the best Diablo 4 Sorcerer build so you're fully prepared and fully kitted for the demon bloodbath that awaits you.

Activision Blizzard are currently the subject of a number of legal actions, labour disputes and allegations of workplace harassment. Rock Paper Shotgun will continue to write about these issues, as well as covering Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to cover subjects of interest to our readers. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Whitney Meers avatar

Whitney Meers

Contributor

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch