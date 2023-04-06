Diablo 4 release date and time

When will Diablo 4 be released? Diablo 4 has been a long time coming, with the last mainline game in the series Diablo 3 already over a decade old at the time of writing. After last year's spinoff Diablo Immortal was largely derided as a misstep, it's fair to say that many are hoping Diablo 4 represents a return to form for the franchise, and are accordingly eager to get their hands on it.

Well, the wait is nearly over, as you'll see below, because we've got all the details on Diablo 4's release date, including the latest info on early access for pre-orders.

Diablo 4 release date

Diablo 4 releases on June 6, 2023 at the following times:

4pm PDT (June 5) on the US West Coast

on the US West Coast 7pm EDT (June 5) on the US East Coast

on the US East Coast 12am BST (June 6) in the United Kingdom

in the United Kingdom 1am CET (June 6) in Central Europe

in Central Europe 8am KST (June 6) in South Korea

in South Korea 9am AEST (June 6) in Australia

Diablo 4 early access release date

Those who preorder the Deluxe or Ultimate editions of Diablo 4 will receive four days of early access from June 2, with Blizzard president Mike Ybarra confirming the details on Twitter as follows:

4pm PDT (June 1) on the US West Coast

on the US West Coast 7pm EDT (June 1) on the US East Coast

on the US East Coast 12am BST (June 2) in the United Kingdom

in the United Kingdom 1am CET (June 2) in Central Europe

in Central Europe 8am KST (June 2) in South Korea

in South Korea 9am AEST (June 2) in Australia

Diablo 4 is set to release on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles, and both sets of release times apply to every platform.

