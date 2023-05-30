When can you preload Diablo 4?

When can you start preloading Diablo 4? The long-awaited Diablo 4 is set to launch in just a few days' time, on June 6th - or even earlier if you preordered the Deluxe or Ultimate Edition. And if you're one of the legions of players eagerly awaiting a return to Sanctuary, then you may want to preload Diablo 4 as early as possible so you can start playing from the first few seconds of release.

Below we'll walk you through when you can preload Diablo 4 no matter where you are in the world. And we'll also reveal how much space you need on your PC or console in order to start installing and playing Blizzard's monumental new RPG.

Diablo 4 preload times

You can preload Diablo 4 starting from 4pm PDT on Tuesday May 30. For players in other timezones, here's when Diablo 4 becomes available to preload:

US West: 4pm PDT (Tuesday May 30)

4pm PDT (Tuesday May 30) US East: 7pm EDT (Tuesday May 30)

7pm EDT (Tuesday May 30) UK: 12am BST (Wednesday May 31)

12am BST (Wednesday May 31) Europe: 1am BST (Wednesday May 31)

1am BST (Wednesday May 31) Asia: 7am HKT (Wednesday May 31)

7am HKT (Wednesday May 31) Australia: 9am AEST (Wednesday May 31)

To preload Diablo 4, all you need to do is select Diablo 4 in the Battle.net app, make sure "Diablo 4" is selected in the game version dropdown, and then click install.

For players on Playstation or Xbox, simply search for Diablo 4 in the store and you'll be able to click the download button once the preload time has begun in your region.

Diablo 4 install size

Blizzard have revealed that Diablo 4 will take up 90 GB of space on your PC once installed, so if you're planning to preload the game early, you'll need to make sure you have at least 90 GB of available space on your SSD or HDD.

If you're playing on Xbox then you'll need around 80 GB of free space to install Diablo 4, and if you're on Playstation then you'll need only a little less, at around 76 GB.

That's all you need to know in order to get ready for Diablo 4 over the coming days. Read more about when Diablo 4 will hit with our dedicated Diablo 4 release time guide.