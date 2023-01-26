Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider will be free to keep from Epic next week

Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider, Arkane's wonderful standalone expansion following on from Dishonored 2, will be free to keep from the Epic Games Store next week. It could be your chance to complete the series, given that the giveaway follows on from Dishonored 1 and its expansions being given away via Epic at the start of the year, and Dishonored 2 being given free to Amazon Prime subscribers at the same time.

Less an expansion and more a sort of Dishonored 2.5, Death Of The Outsider builds upon the systems of its predecessor while acting as a fitting narrative conclusion to the entire series. It casts you as supernatural assassin Billie Lurk as she partners with former mentor Daud to take down godbro lorebore The Outsider. Alec loved it upon release and we had a good chat with Arkane about how it was made in 2021.

You'll be able to grab it from the Epic Games Store, free to keep forever, between February 2nd and February 9th. The other freebie the same week is management tycoon City Of Gangsters.

Of course, there are Epic freebies available now, too. Adios is a first-person narrative 'em up about a pig farmer trying to extract himself from the mob, and Hell Is Other is a top-down multiplayernoir shooter.

If you want a handy way of keeping track of all the freebies, check out our newly published Epic Games free games list, which we'll be updating from now until the heat death of the universe.