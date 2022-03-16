Elden Ring boasts of selling 12 million copies

It's nice when good things make big numbers, so it's nice to hear the boast that Elden Ring has sold 12 million copies. Considering the latest game from the makers of Dark Souls launched less than three weeks ago, it's an impressive big number indeed. They also mention plans for "more of Elden Ring as an IP [. . .] in hopes of expanding beyond the realm of games," which I guess could mean anything from a novelisation to hats. Yes, please do clothes. Make Fashion Souls real.

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco's announcement today said that as of Monday the 14th, Elden Ring had sold 12 million across all platforms. That number might be imprecise, because it's based on sales figures from downloadable versions but only distribution figures from the physical release. But still, it's a big number.

"It's astonishing to see just how many people have been playing Elden Ring," director Hidetaka Miyazaki said in response to the big number. "I'd like to extend our heartfelt thanks on behalf of the entire development team."

GamesIndustry.biz reported yesterday that according to the Interactive Software Federation Of Europe's data (which is only a partial picture from select European countries), 44% of copies sold that they tracked were for PC.

Today's announcement also included a cryptic hint that more is yet to come, in some form. "Please look forward to more of Elden Ring as an IP (characters and other intellectual property) in hopes of expanding beyond the realm of games," it said.

Comic books and merch seem fairly likely. Some sort of animated series would seem possible. But naw, I'm here to call for official Fashion Souls. But not, like, just official sanctioned cosplay. Create new garments inspired by Elden Ring outfits, motifts and flair. A outfit with the flair of a Night Maiden but appropriate for a business meeting. A baseball cap with the rubbery matte texture and layered protusions of a fungal crown. Beachwear that's eerily reminiscent of godflesh. The good stuff.

Our Ed's Elden Ring review called FromSoft's latest "an unmissable journey through the most impressive open world to date". Oh it's a vast and impressive open world, but canny speedrunners are already blazing through in less than 30 minutes.