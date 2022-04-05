Elden Ring has buffed the big boy with the little horse again

A new Elden Ring patch has restored some power to Starscourge Radahn, a boss so delightful he has a whole festival celebrating him. A previous patch in mid-March made Radahn a pushover, see, and apparently that's partially because a "bug" caused the intended nerfs to go too far. So, they've fixed that bug, giving Radahn some power back, but still leaving him slightly less mighty than he originally was.

The patch notes list a single change:

Fixed a bug in the balance adjustment of the boss "Starscourge Radahn" in update 1.03, in which the power of some attacks was unintentionally reduced.

Bit vague. Thankfully, datadigger @king_bore_haha has rummaged in the gameguts to identify what that means. He says this patch has "reverted nearly all base damage reductions" and made it so mega-orbs can't hit a second time if one directly hits you. So, he claims, the net effect compared to the original version of Radahn is that our horse-loving chum now has smaller melee hitboxes and no double-damage mega-orbs. Slightly weaker than he was at launch, but with some frustrations smoothed out.

If you're curious on what happened in that wonky mid-March patch, king_bore_haha is also the person who poked in data files to document the nerfs in the first place. Numbers and things in that Twitter post there.

At which patchpoint did you fight Radahn, reader dear? How did feel about it? Other than a deep and enduring respect for how much the man loves his horse, of course.