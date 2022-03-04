If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Elden Ring has fixed the problem I had with Dark Souls

An abundance of save points
Katharine Castle
When Elden Ring was first thrust out into the world back in 2019, I have to admit I was pretty nonplussed about it. I've said before I've never been much of a Soulsite, and it's not for lack of trying. I tried my darnedest to get into Dark Souls III when it first came out, but holy deathrattles, it was such a long, gruelling slog. Vordt of the Boreal Valley, the second (yes, second) boss of Dark Souls III, remains my lifelong nemesis. I just couldn't get past it. I'm someone who always likes to be making forward, tangible progress when I play games, and banging my head against the same boss for hours on end is my idea of actual hell.

I'm no better at playing Elden Ring, to be honest. I spent a good couple of hours last night just trying to get past one of those big tentacle-beard monkey lads with the hollowed out stomachs on the way up to Stormveil Castle. Not even a named, actual sub-boss! And yet, I'm actually enjoying this version of Souls-style head-bashing a lot more than I've ever done before. And I think it's to do with Elden Ring's plentiful supply of save points.

Katharine Castle

Editor-in-chief

Katharine is RPS' editor-in-chief, which means she's now to blame for all this. After joining the team in 2017, she spent a lot of time in the RPS hardware mines, testing all the bits that go inside our PCs, but now she gets to write about all the lovely games we play on them, too. She'll play pretty much anything she can get her hands on, and is very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests.

