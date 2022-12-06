Elden Ring is opening PvP colosseums in a free update tomorrow

Elden Ring's Colosseums are about to get a lot busier. A free update being released tomorrow, Wednesday 7th December, is opening them up and filling them with new PvP modes. Players will be able to fight in "duels, free-for-alls and team fights," and there's a trailer below showing a little of them in action.

This is a nice trailer, even for me who does not has not will not play Elden Ring:

The PvP modes take place within the colosseums of Limgrave, Leyndell and Caelid. From the trailer above, it seems like you'll be able to summon Spirit Ashes - companions who can be called to fight by your side. There's no more information than this in the post announcing the update, sadly.

Before Elden Ring, Dark Souls had a fairly vibrant PvP community which created their own customs around dueling one another. Most of the servers for those games were switched off, although they've started coming on again recently, with PvP servers for Dark Souls Remastered being reactivated early in November.

I mention this mainly so I can link to Brendy's Ridealong with the PvP fight clubs of Dark Souls 3, which is a fabulous snapshot of a group of players who created their own rules within the mode. I imagine the same is about to happen again with Elden Ring.