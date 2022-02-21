Elden Ring's new trailer explains what it's all about

Ah, Elden Ring. Some call it Old Band. Others, the Unbroken Promise. Others still, The Fool's Promise. There are some who call it... Tim? Ah, but what is Elden Ring, you ask? Who am I to reveal secrets many died failing to discover, and who are you to ask? A fool. Yet the era of Elden Ring shall begin on Friday, the day some call Frig's Day, or Freyja's Day, and fools who cannot wait can see a little more right now in a new six-minute "gameplay overview" trailer. Keh-heh-heh-heh...

Gameplay overview is as gameplay overview does: a broad sense of what the game is, showing a broad range of things in it. A trailer you could send to your pal who's a bit out of touch with games these days and casually messages you, "What's up with this Elden Ring with ads on the side of the bus?"

Like a child watching Doctor Who, I hid behind my chair and watched the trailer with one hand plugging an ear and the other's fingers blocking my eyes, because I want to see it but I don't want to see it. I can wait a few days longer to experience these discoveries, surprises, and many deaths for myself.

If you do want to know more, o brave fool, you can read our Ed's preview of playing the first six hours. He said that was "so much vaster than I could have imagined". He later told us about the extra focus its open world demands, too. I haven't properly read those either, and you can't make me.

Elden Ring launches this Friday, the 25th of February, on Steam for £50/€60/$60. It'll be on PlayStations and Xboxes old and new too. It's made by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco.