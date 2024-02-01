Everything announced at PlayStation's January State Of Play that's (probably) coming to PC

PlayStation's January State Of Play stream was chock full of big game announcements, including deep dives on Death Stranding 2, two Silent Hill games, Rise Of The Ronin and loads more stuff that will almost certainly be heading to PC at some point down the line. Because let's face it. Everything PlayStation comes to PC eventually. We just have a wait a couple of years for it. Just look at former exclusive Horizon Forbidden West, which is hitting PC on March 21st. That wasn't in tonight's showcase, of course, so let's take a look at everything that was. Start those PC countdown timers now, folks, because it's only a matter of time.

The first big reveal in January's State Of Play was a nice long look at the upcoming third-person action game Stellar Blade. It's currently a PS5 exclusive for now, but you never know, it will probably come to PC at some point, won't it? In the hope that it will, the trailer goes into detail about the game's story, setup and underground setting, as well as the stylish swordplay you'll be getting to grips with playing as Eve, who's also known as The Angel to her fellow survivors. Hopefully you won't end up chopping off your exceedingly long ponytail in the process, either. As you trek up to the wasteland above to fulfil quests, there are big biomechanical nasties to fight, regular mechanical nasties to fight, just… lots of horrible nasties, really. It's coming to PS5 on April 6th, which probably means we'll be playing it in…ooh, three years time?

Just a quick trailer this one, but if you've been after more 2D Sonic adventures, only this time with bad hod Shadow in tow, well, this is the Sonic Generations expansion for you. It's coming in Autumn later this year.

Silent Hill: The Short Message is free and available now (on PS5)

Just when you thought we'd get a new look at Silent Hill 2, here comes another, completely different Silent Hill game. Playing out in first-person, you'll be using your phone torch to light the way along increasingly weird and creepy corridors. The excessive post-it notes covering the walls actually makes it look quite like the Silent Hill screenshots that were leaked a while ago, too, so I'm somewhat glad we finally know what they're related to now. It's currently unclear how its free to play structure comes in, but hey, you can go try it out for yourself if you like, as it's available to download on PS5 right now.

Ah, now here's the good stuff. Yep, that sure looks like Silent Hill 2 all right. With a mournful piano score and lots of horrible meat monsters to smack, oh man, I'd sort of forgotten how horrifying this game is, you know? So many torsos with four legs coming out of them, man alive. No thank you.

Before tonight, Judas was more or less just a name and a logo, but this brand-new gameplay trailer provides our first proper look at the next game from Ken Levine's new studio, Ghost Story Games. And yep, it sure looks like Bioshock in space, doesn't it? Surely that means it's also System Shock in space, given that Bioshock was System Shock underwater? In any case, it looks like there will be plenty of mechanical baddies to punch, though the tagline also suggests we'll be "fixing what [we] broke", too. Will it involve sacrificing small children to whoever the lady on the big screen is? I guess we'll find out next year sometime.

This is currently only slated for PSV2, but here's hoping for a full PC VR release as well, eh? In any case, this is a new Metro adventure for virtual reality headsets, and cor, the thought of navigating those tunnels from inside a pair of VR goggles? Brr, I'm not sure I'm cut out that for kind of pressure.

Another one that's still PS5 only at the moment, but let's face it, all PlayStation games come to PC eventually these days, so there's probably a good chance we'll be playing Rise Of The Ronin at some point in the not too distant future. In any case, this samurai adventure looks like a more urban Ghost Of Tsushima with its historical Bakumatsu-inspired setting, grapple hook and, wait a second, are those paper gliding wings? Colour me intrigued. I just hope I won't be truly rubbish at its considered, parry-based combat, because those giant clad lads look very nasty indeed. I suppose there's always those handguns to try out instead… it's coming to PS5 on March 22nd, but it will naturally be a while yet if and when it comes to PC.

Yep, Death Stranding 2 is officially called Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, and nope, I have absolutely no idea what's going on here. You better just watch the trailer for this one. There's… a lot to take in. Sam and Fragile appear to be old and monochrome now? Or at least for a bit. They appear to be playable during different periods of their lives in this bafflingly brilliant-looking sequel to the BB Boys' journey. Regardless, Fragile appears to have acquired a pair of weird, sentient blue hands that can light cigarettes for her now, which is a whole thing I don't even know where to begin with. A ship known as The Drawbridge appears to be your case of operations in this game - complete with a shower, of course - but it also looks like you'll be travelling to Mexico to connect it up to the UCA, just like you did for America in the first game.

But don't even get me started on the strange stopmotion talking puppet. Your guess is as good as mine. Same goes for Elle Fanning character, who's being all shifty and sneaky toward the end. Troy Baker is back, too, the joy, right in the middle of his Joker phase. So like I said, it's a lot. And quite confusing. Might need to sit and ruminate on this one for a while so I can figure out what the heck I've just seen. At least I'll have plenty of time, as it's coming in 2025, hopefully to PC at the same time as PS5, but we'll have to wait and see.

Right at the end of the Death Stranding 2 trailer, Kojima came onscreen to tease another new game he's working on - a brand-new IP that promises to be a next-gen action espionage game. It still sounds quite early on in development - he said production will begin in earnest once Death Stranding 2 is complete, so it's likely still several years away yet - and it might also extend to films and TV shows, too. Then again, Kojima also teased it's "an interactive game" that's "also a movie at the same time in terms of look, story, theme, cast, acting, fashion and sound," so who knows, basically. Whatever it is, Kojima hopes it will "transcend the barriers between film and video games". Yeah, all right Kojima, like we haven't heard that chestnut before, eh?