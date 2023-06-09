Final Fantasy VII Rebirth got a full trailer, meaning the PC port clock starts ticking now

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth - the second part of the FFVII remake - has finally been shown. Its first trailer popped up at the end of this evening's Summer Game Fest, alongside the news that it'll launch early 2024 on PlayStation 5 and that it will come on two discs. There's no mention of a PC release yet.

Square Enix spent the week tweeting cryptic comments - or poorly translated comments - from the Rebirth development team. Those comments included mention that it would "be revealed soon", leading us to assume it would be shown at some point during not-E3 week. And sure enough.

For those keeping track, FFVII Rebirth picks up five years after FFVII Remake finished. FFVII Remake was released on PC in 2021 as Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade via the Epic Games Store and on Steam in 2022. Rebirth is the second of what's now planned to be a trilogy of remakes, none of which should be mistaken for Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, released last year, or Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, a mobile game that also received a trailer today.

While there's no release date for a PC release yet, Square Enix typically bring their games across from console around 18 months after their initial launch. Final Fantasy 16, due to launch on PlayStation 5 later this month, likewise currently has an "at some point" timeline for its PC release.

Final Fantasy expert Katharine loved the Final Fantasy VII Remake when she reviewed it, although it's not at the top of her list of the best Final Fantasy games on PC.

NotE3 and Summer Game Fest 2023 is in full-swing - see everything in our E3 2023 hub, as well as our selected highlights in our rolling E3 and Summer Game Fest liveblog.