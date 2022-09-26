Five unusual Steam Deck accessories - which are the best?

A while back, I was wondering where all the Steam Deck accessories were. Valve themselves have the case covered, including a decent hard case with even the cheapest 64GB models, and it’s not difficult to pick up one of the best microSD cards for the Steam Deck. Otherwise, and especially with delays to Valve’s official dock, there’s not much out there from the usual PC hardware suppliers.

I therefore turned to the makers and sellers of Etsy, where a kind of indie Steam Deck accessory market has emerged. Soon, I’d bought (with my own money, you’re welcome ReedPop) a selection of unique, handcrafted, sometimes questionable gadgets and appendages, and promptly packed them onto a train for independent appraisal by a newly minted Steam Deck owner. Specifically, RPS vid bud Liam.

You can find out what Liam thought of my picks in the video above. SEE me present a gilded box I’d stolen from the office cupboard minutes prior! WITNESS Liam being moved to tears by something that isn't even really an accessory! BEHOLD two white men talking about games hardware! Truly a unique moving picture event you won’t want to miss.

For more on wot we think of the Steam Deck itself, you can have a read of my review or a watch/listen of Katharine’s thoughts after she received hers. And if you’ve previously put your own reservation in but it hasn't yet been delivered, it’s probably not far off – Valve recently sped up Steam Deck shipments so that everyone should receive their unit by the end of the year.