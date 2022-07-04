Genshin Impact 2.8 will launch on July 13th with a detective and a revamped archipelago

Genshin Impact's 2.8 update will launch on July 13th, and a new trailer has introduced the characters and locations that will be added, re-added or refreshed. That includes a makeover for the Golden Apple Archipelago, and a new character called Shikanoin Heizou, who is a young detective.

Here's the video:

Heizou is a four-star character you'll be able to pull for Kazuha and Klee's banners, and the first melee Catalyst-using character to be added to the game. Catalysts are one of the five weapon types of Genshin Impact. The banner will also bring a new chance to pull fellow four-star Fischl with a new outfit, idle animations and effects, as well as new storylines for Kazuha, Xinyan, Fischl and Mona, and a new outfit for Diluc.

The Golden Apple Archipelago was previously available for a limited time in Genshin Impact 1.6, and it looks substantially different for its return in 2.8. For one, it's now home to an abandoned castle.

As always, event banners for 2.7 phase 2 will end the day before the launch of 2.8, meaning you've got until Tuesday, July 12th at 3pm BST/4pm CEST/7am PDT to try to grab Arataki Itto or Kuki Shinobu. Our guide to the current Genshin Impact codes might help.

Also as per usual, update 2.8 will be split into two phases, with phase 2 making five-star character Yoimiya available in a re-run of last year's Tapestry of Golden Flames event.

If you haven't played Genshin Impact, maybe you should, because it's good. Although despite playing it for 15 hours and having a great time, whenever I have to write a news story like this I have to spend an hour reading the fan wiki and our own guide to the next Genshin Impact banner to work out what any of it means.